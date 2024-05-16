New Survey by Understood.org Reveals Workplace Stigma for Neurodivergent Employees

Survey Exposes Employee Concerns and Lack of Understanding About Accommodations to Ask For in Their Workplace

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Understood.org, a leading nonprofit empowering more than 70 million neurodivergent people who have learning and thinking differences, such as ADHD and dyslexia, today announced the results of a Harris Poll of over 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18+. The poll shines a light on the challenges and opportunities facing people with learning and thinking differences, such as ADHD, dyslexia, or dyscalculia, in the workplace.

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), employers must provide reasonable accommodations to people with disabilities, which includes those with learning and thinking differences. However, for this group of employees, their differences often go "unseen," leading to gaps in workplace inclusivity and equity. This new survey found that most respondents [69%] know that employers are required to provide accommodations to employees with disabilities, yet six in ten [60%] feel there is a stigma around asking for support.

The new survey also found that among respondents who are neurodivergent or who have learning and thinking differences, 59% worry that disclosing this would have a negative impact on their career. Among all respondents who requested an accommodation, nearly 1 in 4 [23%] said they lost their job or were demoted after asking.

"Misrepresentation and misunderstandings significantly contribute to the root causes of workplace stigma around neurodiversity, specifically learning and thinking differences such as ADHD and dyslexia," said Nathan Friedman, co-president and chief marketing officer at Understood. "Understood.org is committed to raising awareness of learning and thinking differences to reduce stigma and to provide the education and the resources that companies need to be more inclusive and foster a sense of belonging."

The survey found that four in five individuals [85%] agree that accommodations are a form of workplace equality and make the workplace better for everyone [83%]. However, among people who are neurodivergent or who have learning and thinking differences, 6 in 10 [60%] have no idea what accommodations they are entitled to, and almost half [49%] do not know who to talk to about requesting a workplace accommodation within their company.

"During this time when DEIB initiatives are being threatened, it's more important than ever for neurodivergent employees to have the resources they need to thrive at work," added Friedman. "It's the right thing to do for you, your co-workers, the company, and the community at large."

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Understood.org from April 11–15, 2024, among 2,088 U.S. adults ages 18+, of whom 518 have been diagnosed with ADHD, dyslexia, or dyscalculia, are neurodivergent, or have "learning or thinking differences." The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the full sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

