New Survey: Chiseled Abs Tops List of Fitness Enthusiasts' Desired Muscular Attributes

26 Sep, 2023, 08:52 ET
This preference for abs aligns with broader fitness and societal trends, emphasizing both aesthetic appeal and the health challenges posed by the global obesity epidemic.
NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey conducted by Gymless.org polled 285,000 fitness enthusiasts to find out which muscular attributes are most desired. The clear favorite? Chiseled abs, with a whopping 31% of respondents choosing this over other options.
While other muscular attributes, such as wide shoulders and a V-shaped back, received significant attention, the coveted six-pack stood out as the leading desired body feature. Large pecs surprisingly fell to the bottom of the list.
This trend aligns with a previous poll, launched by Muscle & Fitness magazine, that declared abdominal muscles as the "sexiest male body part" by female participants. But beyond aesthetics, the focus on abs has a broader implication.
"The significance of the results lies beyond just the cosmetic appeal of abs," says Liam Hunt, one of the study's co-founders. "Visible abdominal muscles are often considered a symbol of vitality in a world in which obesity is increasingly prevalent. For some, visible abdominals are a proxy for financial status and self-discipline, considering the investment of time and effort that attaining them requires."
The findings offer a perspective into current fitness culture and the individual's desire for health, vitality, and a defined midsection, especially in a world where sedentary lifestyles are common
However, Pat Chadwick, the Head Trainer at Gymless, reminds everyone of the physiological benefits of a strong core. "A strong core isn't just for show. It's the foundation of a strong, functional physique," says Chadwick.
What is perhaps more surprising is that large pectoralis muscles of the chest are considered the least preferred among those polled. Having a strong bench press or an intimidating front-facing appearance, it would seem, is not a priority for some fitness enthusiasts.
About Gymless.org:
Gymless.org is a leading online resource for calisthenics and bodyweight fitness information, offering free educational content for fitness enthusiasts worldwide.
Survey Highlights:
- 31% of respondents favor chiseled abs
- Large pecs ranked the least favorite
- 21.9% opted for wide shoulders, and 15.7% for a V-shaped back
- The survey reflects the challenges of combating rising obesity rates and the benefits of core strength
See the complete report at:
https://gymless.org/breaking-survey-reveals-the-fitness-worlds-obsession-with-this-body-part/
