New Survey: Chiseled Abs Tops List of Fitness Enthusiasts' Desired Muscular Attributes

This preference for abs aligns with broader fitness and societal trends, emphasizing both aesthetic appeal and the health challenges posed by the global obesity epidemic.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey conducted by Gymless.org polled 285,000 fitness enthusiasts to find out which muscular attributes are most desired. The clear favorite? Chiseled abs, with a whopping 31% of respondents choosing this over other options.

While other muscular attributes, such as wide shoulders and a V-shaped back, received significant attention, the coveted six-pack stood out as the leading desired body feature. Large pecs surprisingly fell to the bottom of the list.

Survey results in percentage form

This trend aligns with a previous poll, launched by Muscle & Fitness magazine, that declared abdominal muscles as the "sexiest male body part" by female participants. But beyond aesthetics, the focus on abs has a broader implication.

"The significance of the results lies beyond just the cosmetic appeal of abs," says Liam Hunt, one of the study's co-founders. "Visible abdominal muscles are often considered a symbol of vitality in a world in which obesity is increasingly prevalent. For some, visible abdominals are a proxy for financial status and self-discipline, considering the investment of time and effort that attaining them requires."

The findings offer a perspective into current fitness culture and the individual's desire for health, vitality, and a defined midsection, especially in a world where sedentary lifestyles are common

However, Pat Chadwick, the Head Trainer at Gymless, reminds everyone of the physiological benefits of a strong core. "A strong core isn't just for show. It's the foundation of a strong, functional physique," says Chadwick.

What is perhaps more surprising is that large pectoralis muscles of the chest are considered the least preferred among those polled. Having a strong bench press or an intimidating front-facing appearance, it would seem, is not a priority for some fitness enthusiasts.

