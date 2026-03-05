New survey demonstrates how diabetes limits day-to-day freedom for people around the world and highlights need for predictive tools

Global survey of 4,326 people with diabetes shows how the unpredictability and mental burden associated with managing the condition negatively impacts daily life. 1

BASEL, Switzerland, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today findings from a global survey of 4,326 people with diabetes across 22 countries, exploring the logistical and emotional challenges they face in daily life.1 The survey highlights the unpredictable nature of living with diabetes and the multiple daily decisions that can make it difficult to plan ahead, with the majority (61%) of respondents reporting that they feel less confident that a day will go as planned. This is felt as a significant mental burden by almost two thirds (61%) of people with diabetes, rising to nearly three quarters (71%) for those with Type 1 diabetes.1

The findings are representative of a growing global challenge. Currently over 11% of adults (aged 20-79) live with diabetes, and a further four in ten are unaware they have the condition. This burden is set to increase; by 2050 prevalence is expected to rise by 46%, affecting one in eight adults, approximately 853 million worldwide.5



For those living with diabetes, fluctuations in blood glucose and other events associated with the condition require constant vigilance around activities that might otherwise seem routine. Survey respondents reported that they find a range of activities are negatively impacted by diabetes, from taking part in sports (57%), to taking care of children and household chores (55%), travelling (55%), and even work, with 57% saying the condition affects their ability to take on new professional responsibilities.1 Sleep is another significant challenge, with 55% of respondents reporting that the condition negatively impacts their ability to fall asleep.1 As a result, 59% report that they struggle to feel rested in the morning, and 71% report often feeling tired because of their diabetes.1

However, the survey also reveals that there are ways to mitigate the burden of the condition. Eight in ten respondents say that they would value predictive tools that, for example, can predict glucose changes before they occur and 46% said they would feel more in control of their disease in everyday life, if they could see trends before they turn into problems.1 This highlights the need for smarter diabetes management solutions that move beyond reporting current glucose levels to providing insights to help gain flexibility, freedom, and peace of mind. Smarter tools that predict glucose levels could help people with diabetes feel safer, more confident and more in control.

"This survey brings to light the daily and long-term challenges faced by people with diabetes", said Claire Marriott, Medical Affairs Lead, EMEA-LATAM, Roche Diagnostics. "By better understanding the reality of people living with diabetes, we can work to ease the daily burden of diabetes management, support them in reducing their risk of long-term complications, and help them feel more in control of their lives."

Managing diabetes is an around the clock task, requiring constant checking of glucose levels and planning for how upcoming meals or activities may affect them. The survey findings provide a range of insights into just how difficult managing everyday life can be, with 70% of survey respondents feeling anxious about the future, and only one in three feeling very confident in how they currently manage their condition.1

Roche will be sharing findings from this survey along with new real-world evidence comparing predictive technology with standard continuous glucose monitoring systems that only provide real-time information, at a medical symposium at the upcoming 19th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) in Barcelona on 11 March, 2026.

Summary of Key Findings1

66% of respondents say the condition significantly affects their emotional wellbeing. This figure rises to 77% among those with Type 1 diabetes.

61% of respondents say diabetes represents a mental burden. This figure rises to 71% among those with Type 1 diabetes. 1

Eight in ten respondents say that they would value predictive tools that, for example, can predict glucose changes before they occur.

61% of respondents say diabetes negatively impacts their confidence that the day ahead will go as planned. This figure rises to 70% among those with Type 1 diabetes, and 68% of those who have Type 2 diabetes treated with insulin.

Only one in three respondents feel very confident in how they currently manage their diabetes.

71% of respondents say they are often feeling tired because of their diabetes, with 55% saying it negatively impacts their ability to fall asleep.

54% of respondents report that diabetes negatively impacts their ability to be spontaneous with last-minute social invitations and 51% their ability to manage unexpected events like being stuck in traffic or in meetings that run over.1

About Diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic condition that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin, a hormone that regulates blood glucose levels, or when the body can't effectively use the insulin it produces.2

Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition preventing the pancreas from producing insulin.3 Type 2 diabetes occurs when the pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin and/or when the body's cells don't use insulin efficiently, also known as insulin resistance.4 Although these are the most common types of diabetes, the condition can come in several forms. Other types of diabetes include gestational diabetes, neonatal, type 3c diabetes that's caused by a dysfunction or removal of the pancreas, steroid-induced diabetes and latent autoimmune diabetes in adults (LADA).4

Over 11% of the adult population aged 20-79 years is reported to be living with diabetes, with an estimated four in ten unaware that they have the condition.5 And the burden is increasing. Projections show that in 2050, one in eight adults globally, approximately 853 million, will be living with diabetes, an increase of 46%.5



Diabetes generally can't be cured, so it's essential to help people keep their blood glucose values in range, meaning in a zone where the blood glucose values are neither too high (hyperglycaemia) nor too low (hypoglycaemia). This is easier said than done, because a multitude of factors can influence blood glucose, including: physical activity, sleep, stress, extreme temperatures and much more.6 Technology such as continuous glucose monitoring devices is helping people with diabetes better control glucose levels and manage life with the condition.

About the Survey

This research is based on data from a GWI research study commissioned by Roche in September 2025, exploring diabetes perceptions, life with diabetes, and management tools. The study surveyed 4,326 people with diabetes (PwD) aged 16+ globally, as part of a wider study among 16,310 internet users across 22 countries. Markets include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Kuwait, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, and the UK.

