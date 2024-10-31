New Survey Discovers 62% of US Adults Believe Improving Their Credit Score Would Boost Confidence and Mental Health

BadCredit.org, the ultimate resource for people with bad credit, uncovers a connection between poor credit and mental health.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest survey from BadCredit.org , a leading financial resource helping those with subpar credit make informed decisions to brighten their financial future, found that 62% of respondents believe improving their credit score would boost their confidence and mental health. The survey invited 500 adults in the United States to share thoughts on the impact a poor credit score has on their mental health, in addition to the financial behaviors or issues that unfold during periods of mental health problems.

Survey Results Highlights:

Financial Well-Being and Mental Health

A constant theme throughout the survey was the negative side effects associated with those who indicated their low credit score causes mental health challenges for them. Examples include stress, anxiety, avoidance, fear, worry, embarrassment, and risky behaviors, to name a few. Key findings include:

An Impact on Mental Health: Nearly 49% of respondents indicated they have experienced stress or anxiety due to a low credit score, 46% admitted they avoid checking their credit score out of fear or worry, and 44% revealed they are embarrassed to talk about their score with others. This emphasizes that many consumers have felt the weight of poor financial health negatively impacts their mental health; creating an opportunity to expand resources that support financial wellness and mental wellbeing.





The main negative side effects individuals experience due to a low credit score include being denied a new credit card (18%) and rejected from a traditional loan (14%). Respondents also revealed that they've had to delay financial goals such as buying a home (17%) or buying a car (15%) due to their low credit standing. The Pursuit for a Better Score: Despite challenges they may be currently facing, 69% of those surveyed shared they are actively working toward improving their credit score and financial wellness. The findings highlight that regardless of their current credit score, respondents are taking action to improve their credit.

"Having a low credit score in today's high-interest rate environment is a double-edged sword that can really bring down the consumer," said Erica Sandberg, a consumer finance expert with BadCredit.org. "Consumers may not be able to control what happens with interest rates, but they can take this time to learn how they can improve their credit scores and take action to raise them so when rates do eventually come down, they can qualify for better terms."

The survey's findings further emphasize the need for strong financial resources that will support financial and mental health. BadCredit.org serves as a resource for those with poor credit to learn ways to improve their overall credit health with the latest guidance from their trusted panel of financial experts and tools to make the best financial choices for financial and mental well-being. For a full view of the survey's findings, visit www.badcredit.org.

About BadCredit.org

BadCredit.org is a leading financial resource dedicated to helping individuals and families make informed financial decisions. Through comprehensive research and expert advice, BadCredit.org provides valuable insight on personal finance, credit, and consumer advocacy. For more information, visit BadCredit.org .

