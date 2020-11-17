New Survey Explores Evolving Dynamics of Those Experiencing Food Insecurity for the First Time in COVID Era

The survey inquired about the experiences of 2,000 Americans, and found that 79% of survey respondents struggled to find the support they needed when they were faced with food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixty percent of respondents said that the expiration of federal stimulus programs made it more difficult to provide food for their family, and 37% have skipped meals so their children could eat.

"Two Good supported this survey to drive conversation around the increasingly urgent issue of food insecurity in our country," shared Surbhi Martin, Vice President of Marketing at Danone North America. "We found that for 40% of respondents, COVID-19 contributed to their first experience with food insecurity. Of this group, 63% did not realize they were food insecure - indicating a clear discrepancy in our collective understanding of what constitutes food insecurity in the first place. In addition to launching our One Cup, Less Hunger program in-stores this fall and dedicating our social channels to amplifying the voices of our food rescue partners at City Harvest and We Don't Waste this holiday season, sharing these new findings is another way Two Good is hoping to lend a hand to those who need it most."

Consumers Are Interested in Giving Back to Causes Related to Food Insecurity

For many, the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent increase of related conversation in the news brought food insecurity into focus as an important cause to support. In fact, nearly six in ten respondents shared they specifically want to volunteer with an organization that fights food insecurity. They are interested in learning more about these issues, but 58% said they don't know where to go to educate themselves further.

"As New York City's largest food rescue organization, City Harvest has ramped up our operations significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to meet the surging need for emergency food in our city," said Kai Arrindell, Business Partnerships Manager. "It has been inspiring to have so many New Yorkers and brands like Two Good step up to support us during this critical time—whether it be through financial donations, volunteering, or donating to our food drives."

Food Banks Serve as an Imperative Source of Nutritious Food for Many

The survey also found food banks act as a lifeline for many when it comes to providing their families with healthy and nutritious food. Of those who went to food banks, six in ten said they had access to healthier options than before experiencing food insecurity. Mental wellbeing is impacted as well, with a majority (63%) of those who rely on food banks reporting that receiving assistance brings peace of mind due to the quality food options available to keep their families healthy.

"Decades of evidence has clearly demonstrated that food-insecure individuals are at a heightened risk of developing diet-related chronic diseases," shared Arlan Preblud, Founder & Executive Director of We Don't Waste. "As we're seeing rising food insecurity related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's never been more important to consider the role that access to healthy food plays in the social, emotional, and physical wellbeing of our communities. Roughly 50% of the food recovered and distributed by We Don't Waste, with the help of Two Good, are fresh products like fruits, vegetables, protein, and dairy."

As part of the world's largest Certified B Corporation, Danone North America, bringing health through food to as many people as possible is critical to the mission of Two Good Greek Lowfat Yogurt. Two Good's One Cup, Less Hunger program is the yogurt industry's first one for one model. In partnership with food rescue organizations City Harvest and We Don't Waste , an equal amount of food goes to someone in need with every purchase of a Two Good product. Danone North America estimates the annual impact of Two Good's program will allow for 46 million pounds of food to be rescued, providing 28 million meals to those who need them across the U.S.1

For more information about Two Good, please visit www.twogoodyogurt.com .

Survey Methodology

This online survey of 2,000 American US adults was commissioned by Two Good Yogurt and conducted by market research company OnePoll , in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected in October 2020. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR .

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a Certified B Corporation business unit of Danone and operates in the U.S. from headquarter offices in White Plains, NY and Broomfield, CO. Danone North America was formed as a Public Benefit Corporation in 2017 to nourish people, communities and the world through its diverse portfolio of healthful dairy- and plant-based products, coffee creamers and beverages. Its portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Danonino®, Danone®, Horizon Organic® premium dairy products, International Delight® coffee creamers and iced coffee, Light & Fit®, Oikos® Greek yogurt, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious® Dairy Free, Two Good™ Greek Lowfat Yogurt, Vega® and Wallaby® Organic. The mission of the Company is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, please visit DanoneNorthAmerica.com .

About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York's first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. This year, we will rescue 109 million pounds of fresh, nutritious food and deliver it – free of charge – to more than 400 food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners and our own Mobile Markets across the five boroughs. We work alongside our community partners to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. For more than 35 years, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city – one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org .

About We Don't Waste

We Don't Waste believes nutritious food should go to people, not landfills. We Don't Waste reduces hunger and food waste, and supports the environment by reclaiming and redistributing quality food. Since 2009, We Don't Waste has recovered and distributed more than 125 million servings of food to those in need. For more information, please visit www.WeDontWaste.org , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram, and Twitter .

1 Estimate based on 2020 forecast

