New Survey Explores How Financial Advisors Have Responded to the Covid Crisis and Coronavirus Crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2020, Impact Communications, a leading marketing and PR strategy firm focused exclusively on the financial advisory industry, conducted a survey on Conversations That Matter: Addressing Client Concerns, Hopes and Dreams During Uncertain Times. The survey asked hundreds of independent financial advisors to weigh in on how they have adjusted to the challenges posed by the Covid Crisis and Coronavirus Crash.

Results will be revealed during November 20th webinar "Conversations That Matter: Addressing Client Concerns, Hopes and Dreams During Uncertain Times"

"The survey was an opportunity for independent financial advisors to weigh in on 2020's pandemic realities and share their stories on how they adjusted when the COVID-19 lockdowns, market turbulence and business realities became apparent," said Marie Swift, president and CEO of Impact Communications. "From the survey we've also learned where advisors have gone the extra mile, what their clients valued most, and whether or not they are getting new business. The survey has given us important insights into the state of today's financial advisors and how they are adjusting their businesses in these uncertain times."

The results of the survey will be revealed during a webinar via RIAChannel.com on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at 1:00 pm ET. The Conversations That Matter survey results, which will be presented by Swift, will be followed by comments and observations from three panelists:

Bob Veres of Inside Information / Insider's Forum

of Inside Information / Insider's Forum Shannon Stone of DHR Investment Counsel, LTD

of DHR Investment Counsel, LTD Heather Kelly of Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America

Swift and the panelists will provide insights on how financial advisors can:

Build demand for their services and expertise

Bridge communication gaps with current and prospective clients

Shift their marketing efforts to align with changes in consumer sentiment and client perceptions

Prepare their clients for future lifestyle, market and economic shocks

Consider new and innovative solutions to help their clients

Click here to sign up to attend the Conversations That Matter webinar:

https://www.riachannel.com/conversations-that-matter-addressing-client-concerns-hopes-and-dreams-during-uncertain-times-allianz-life-11-20-20

Marie Swift interviewed Heather Kelly during the early stages of the Conversations That Matter project. Click here to watch the Swift Chat with Heather Kelly.

Following the webinar on Nov. 20, 2020, all registrants will receive a corresponding special report, in which Swift provides additional color and comments from dozens of financial industry experts, behavioral finance academics and independent financial advisors. Readers will glean fresh insights from experts such as Dr. Meir Statman, Dr. Sonya Lutter, Carl Richards, Bob Veres and Joel Bruckenstein, as well as tales-from-the-trenches stories from independent financial advisors such as Bonnie Sewell, Melanie Housden, John Enright, Shannon Stone, Carolyn McClanahan and more.

A free download link will be provided to anyone interested on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Watch for Swift's blog post on www.MarieSwift.com and/or follow @MarieSwift on social media for a link to the Conversations That Matter special report.

