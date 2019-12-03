New Survey Finds 49% Of People Watch More Than Five Videos Per Day

● Video Creation Platform Promo.com Conducted a Consumer Survey to Understand How People Watch and Interact with Online Video Marketing Content

● 79% of respondents said video ads are relevant to them versus other platforms

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 49 percent of consumers Promo.com surveyed in their 2019 "Online Video Statistics and Trends Study" claimed they watch more than five videos every day. This is an increase from the 44 percent, reported in 2018 .

Additional findings showed 79 percent of consumers find Facebook video ads relevant or highly relevant to them, an increase from 71 percent reported in 2018. This points to the growing precision of ad targeting and the increasing acceptance of Facebook video ads by consumers.

Promo.com, the leading video creation platform for businesses, conducted its 2019 study of consumers' video-watching habits to identify when, where, and how people watch videos, as well as their preferences for video length, sound, and formats.

"There's no denying businesses are creating more video content than ever before to match increased consumer demand," said Tom More, CEO at Promo.com. "By understanding consumer preferences and habits for online videos, we hope to enable companies to better serve their customers through informed marketing decisions."

The study uncovered connections between platforms and the content types that can help guide marketers in their video strategy and creation.

Additional key findings from the study include:

13% of people will "very often" and 64% will "sometimes" visit a website after watching an online video

67% use YouTube as their go-to source for watching online videos which is up from 41% from the 2018 study. Facebook accounts for 26% of this audience, down from 47%, while Instagram comes in at 6%.

71% prefer to watch videos with the sound on

80% watch Stories

"It has always been our goal to provide our customers with all the tools they need to create effective videos —from the footage to messaging, music to an easy-to-use editor," said Hila Shitrit Nissim, VP of Communications at Promo.com. "We ran this survey for the second year in a row as we believe it's also important to provide our users with current preferences and market insights to help them to optimize their video marketing strategy and achieve better results with videos."

Study Methodology

2019 Promo.com Online Video Statistics and Trends Survey was conducted by Promo.com, during September & October 2019, among over 500 consumers of all ages, from all over the world, using an email invitation and online survey.

About Promo.com

Promo .com is the #1 video creation platform for businesses and agencies. Promo.com helps businesses of all sizes to leverage great visual content to promote anything they want online in smart, effective ways.



Promo.com offers access to over 15 million premium video clips and images, ready-made templates, pre-edited licensed music, and a user-friendly editor.

Promo.com is an official Facebook & Instagram Marketing Partner, and a Youtube Creative Partner. Promo.com is a privately held company with offices in Tel Aviv and Warsaw. For more information, visit Promo.com.

