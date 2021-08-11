New Survey Finds Americans Have Missed Out On Dating, Parties, School And Work Simply Because Of Acne; Many Admit Self-Confidence Has Taken A Hit After A Year Hiding Behind Screens, Filters And Masks

After more than a year of looking at themselves on screens and hiding behind social media filters and masks, 41% of respondents feel nervous to get back to regular life. Plus, when it comes to the most common insecurities now that we are transitioning back to life, weight and acne top the list for both teens (40% and 38%) and adults (57% and 30%).

"We are in this important transition period when we are all trying to get back to life and our old routines, but for many, confidence levels take a hit when we're no longer behind masks and virtual filters," said Matt Stevens, Vice President at University Medical and one of the creators of Acne Wipeout. "The study reveals that acne is a top cause of self-doubt and missing out on life among today's teens and adults. Our #NOMOAcne campaign represents our mission to help teens and adults with their overall skin health, so acne is no longer a reason to miss out on life's most important moments."

2021 Post-Quarantine Confidence Study

A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of the Acne Wipeout brand asked 2,000 U.S. respondents — including 1,000 general population between the ages of 18 and 55, and 1,000 who identified themselves as mothers of teenagers (ages 13-18) — about how their teens' and their own confidence levels have been affected by the pandemic. Highlights from the survey include:

Acne, Skincare and the Pandemic

Even before the pandemic, acne has caused Americans to miss out on life. Moms of teens, in particular, have noticed a negative change in their teens' skin during the pandemic, Now that both teens and adults are headed back to life, respondents say they are more determined than ever to take better care of their skin.

One-fourth of Americans have cancelled a date because of a blemish with others missing out on life by skipping a party (24%), school (21%), hanging out with friends (20%) and work/business meetings (16%).

On first impression, respondents are most likely to associate clear skin with confidence (33%) and acne-prone skin with stress (19%).

After the pandemic, 63% of respondents are more determined than ever to take better care of their skin.

38% of moms notice a negative change in their teens skin during the pandemic - puberty (21%), wearing a mask (20%) and stress (20%) have contributed to the change.

The Pandemic's Impact on American Self-Image

The pandemic has negatively impacted people's overall confidence levels when it comes to self-image – both virtually and in real life. Behind the screen, respondents felt the need to "rethink" how they look and even turn off their cameras because they feel insecure. After a "virtual year", respondents are also nervous about getting back to life.

47% of Americans feel nervous to get back to life and go back out in the 'real world' without masks or social media filters.

48% percent of respondents have taken steps to "rethink" how they look in virtual meetings, including washing their face more frequently (46%) and wearing heavier makeup than usual (45%).

48% have turned off their camera during a video call because they feel insecure about their appearance.

33% feel less confident since the pandemic started.

Teens, Self Confidence and Mom-Teen Communication

Teens can often struggle with self-confidence simply due to the impact of social media and comparing themselves to others – with weight and acne having the biggest impact. From a parenting perspective, it's a sensitive topic that can sometimes be challenging to address.

59% of moms of teens believe social media has influenced how teens perceive themselves.

Moms believe that peer pressure on social media (42%), influencers/vloggers (39%) and Photoshopped pictures (37%) have made their own teenage child more insecure.

Moms of teens believe their children are most insecure about weight (40%), acne (38%), wearing glasses (19%) and crooked teeth (19%).

More than half (52%) of moms "sometimes feel helpless" when they try to talk to their teen about difficult topics, saying it's much more challenging to discuss puberty/body changes (31%) than death (25%) and even alcohol/drugs (19%).

One in three (28%) said they're hesitant to encourage their child to take better care of their skin, and more than one in five (21%) worry it's not their place to do so.

Introducing the Acne Wipeout System

Helping to address today's insecurities about healthy looking skin and just in time to go back to school and overall life, the acne experts at University Medical created Acne Wipeout - an innovative, scientific-based skincare regime. Acne Wipeout is the only time release combination therapy kit available over the counter for fast, effective acne relief and healthier looking skin. Based on years of research and dermatologist input, Acne Wipeout features a powerful combination therapy – benzoyl peroxide plus a retinoid – to be fast and effective while minimizing irritation and dryness. The products are effective on both teens and adults at an affordable price point. Acne Wipeout is current available for purchase on AcneWipeout.com, Amazon or Walmart with more retailers to come.

How it Works

Just two steps, twice a day, the Acne Wipeout system clears acne all day, clears pores all night, and features time release formulas for less drying. The system is designed to help effectively and reliably keep one's face looking clear and healthy at all times. The Acne Wipeout system features a three-piece Clinical Acne System combining a topical retinoid with benzoyl peroxide, to target both comedonal acne (blackheads and whiteheads) and inflammatory acne (red, swollen pimples) quickly and super effectively. Visit AcneWipeout.com, Facebook or Instagram for more information.



"Although acne is a fact of life, our survey shows that it is a leading cause of negative confidence and self-image for both teens and adults," added Stevens. "We want to be part of the solution and created Acne Wipeout to offer something new and different that is fast-acting, accessible and more affordable than anything that is available right now. While we believe we are all beautiful in our own right, none of us deserve to have acne let the best parts of life pass us by."

About University Medical

University Medical is a Southern California- based company that brings together doctors and scientists to create life changing wellness products. University Medical has been formulating acne products since 2004, working with leading dermatologists and formulators from around the world. Founded in 1998, University Medical has created ranges of successful products such as Face Lift®, Body Lift®, Ease®, DeCellulite®, Regenetresse® and AcneFree®. Their mission is to better understand acne thoroughly and attack it from every angle with Acne Wipeout being their newest product line. For more information, visit UniversityMedical.com.

