New Survey Finds Americans Most Concerned about Loved Ones' Lung Health Amid Pandemic, More Motivated to Quit Tobacco and Get Annual COVID-19 Vaccine if CDC Recommended

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from the American Lung Association finds Americans are most concerned about loved ones' lung health since the pandemic began, as well as protecting their personal lung health, including quitting smoking or vaping. The majority of survey respondents were also open to annual vaccination if recommended, but a third of parents were unwilling to have their kids under 16 vaccinated.

The COVID-19 and Lung Health Survey - a new survey conducted by the American Lung Association examines the awareness and concerns, behaviors and perceptions of 2,511 Americans regarding lung health and COVID-19.

The survey revealed a concern for and a desire to improve and protect their lung health:

A majority of respondents (63%) were most concerned about loved ones' lung health since the pandemic began, and nearly half ( 48% ) of respondents were most concerned about their lung health.

"The pandemic has laid bare the critical importance of lung health," said American Lung Association National President and CEO Harold Wimmer. "And as this survey reveals, Americans are most concerned about protecting the lung health of loved ones as well as their own. The American Lung Association has served as the nation's champion of lung health for more than a century, and we're here to help everyone improve their lung health and prevent lung disease, whether overcoming a tobacco addiction, ensuring the air we breathe is healthy or finding fact-based information about vaccination."

As vaccination becomes available to more and more Americans over the age of 16, widespread adoption of the vaccine in all communities will be critical to saving lives. Clinical trials are underway to better understand the long-term effectiveness of current COVID-19 vaccinations and if annual vaccinations will be needed. In addition, trials are also underway to determine if vaccinations are safe and effective for kids.

Survey findings from the 2021 COVID-19 and Lung Health Survey revealed that:

Of the survey respondents polled, 30% report having been vaccinated and 41% report planning to become vaccinated. However, 19% do not plan to get vaccinated and 10% remain undecided.

of respondents who are vaccinated or have plans to get vaccinated report they would get annual COVID-19 vaccination if recommended by their doctor or the CDC. 53% of parents report that they would likely have their child under 16 vaccinated for COVID-19 if recommended, while 12% remain unsure, and 35% would not.

"Americans' willingness for annual vaccinations is promising, and would help avoid additional illnesses, however it's concerning that more than a third of parents would not vaccinate their child if recommended," said Wimmer. "As clinical trials proceed and more information is available, the American Lung Association will work to ensure that Americans have fact-based, trusted information about the vaccine for kids, to help families make informed decisions for themselves."

View the survey findings at Lung.org. To request a media interview with an expert about COVID-19 and lung health, contact Allison MacMunn at the American Lung Association at 312-801-7628 or [email protected].

This online survey of 2,511 U.S. adults was commissioned by the American Lung Association and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected from March 24, 2021 to April 2, 2021. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

