New Survey Finds Brands Struggle To Keep Up With Content Demand, Personalized Content Could Increase Revenue by 48% on Average

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Lucidpress released a new survey that reflects brands' relationship with content. The 2021 Content Effectiveness Report shows how brands are dealing with a rising demand for content, their perspective on content performance and the impact brand consistency and personalization could have on their revenue.

Survey results show that the majority (85%) of respondents have seen an increase in demand for content in the last year, but several issues prevent them from truly capitalizing on this demand:

43% of respondents said that the majority of their customers expect personalized content, but only 32% of respondents said the majority of their content is personalized. Only 21% of respondents report more than 75% of their content is personalized. Lack of confidence in content: Nearly one-third of respondents (28%) said that less than 25% of consumer decisions are impacted by their content. Only 27% of respondents actively measure the ROI of the content they produce.

Nearly one-third of respondents (28%) said that less than 25% of consumer decisions are impacted by their content. Only 27% of respondents actively measure the ROI of the content they produce. Constraints to creating content: 39% of respondents report that it takes around one week or more to fulfill content requests, and only 11% say their requests can be completed in less than a day. Should brands develop a way to overcome this content bottleneck, personalized marketing content could increase a brand's revenue by 48% on average, the survey finds.

"Most businesses are trying to figure out how to scale content without an understanding of how effective their content actually is. Understanding the ROI of your content will help you make the right decisions on where to invest in a world where content is still king," according to Owen Fuller, the CEO of Lucidpress.

The report surveyed 452 professionals from various industries, including professional services, real estate, education, non-profit and tech. The report offers deep insight into how content is and isn't paying off for brands. It covers the increasing demand for content, content confidence, content ROI, brand consistency and more. Read it here.

