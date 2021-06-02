New Survey Finds Campers Prefer RVing Over Tent Camping, Inspiring RVshare to Launch 'Turn in Your Tent' Program

Inspired by finding that almost two-thirds of campers prefer RVing over tent camping, RVshare launches 'Turn in Your Tent,' a new program calling campers to donate their gently-used tent in exchange for an RV experience. Upon donating a tent to Gear Forward, an organization that collects gently used camping gear to outfit the next generation of adventurers, campers will receive a $250 credit towards an RV rental on RVshare.com.

"Gear Forward is a great partner for this initiative as we look to give back to the camping community during National Camping Month and help to introduce RV camping to some first-time RVers too," said RVshare's CEO Jon Gray. "For those who enjoy being outside in nature but prefer camping with more of the comforts of home like sleeping in a cozy bed, enjoying air conditioning and a stocked kitchen, RV rentals are an ideal option."

The online survey conducted by Wakefield found amenities including a bathroom, a bed with a mattress and controlled temperatures (air conditioning and heat) to be reasons why campers would prefer an RV over a tent for their next camping trip. RVshare's complimentary credit of $250 per tent can be used towards an RV rental on RVshare. Those redeeming credit can choose from more than 100,000 RV models across the US, enticing outdoor enthusiasts with the promise of these comforts in state-of-the-art vehicles.

RV renters will travel more than 40 million miles this summer which is more than double the company's record-breaking summer season last year. Even with the return on air travel, interest in RV travel continues to rise, fueled by the desire to get outdoors. In fact, almost half (46%) of survey participants said relaxing outdoors is what they like most about camping.

How To Turn in Your Tent?

During National Camping Month, people can submit a request here for a prepaid shipping label to mail in their tent at a nearby UPS store. They will then receive an RVshare rental credit to be used for a future booking via email.

For more information about RVshare and the Turn in Your Tent program, visit RVshare.com/turn-in-your-tent or email [email protected]

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

About Gear Forward

Gear Forward is about providing the next generation of stewards, adventurers, Scoutmasters, and Girl Scout Leaders the resources they need to get outdoors. No child should be denied access to all the outdoors has to offer because they don't have the necessary equipment. Through the collection of gently used outdoor gear and partnerships with amazing gear manufacturers and retailers, Gear Forward works with outdoor-focused non-profit organizations to get donated gear into the hands of youth that need it. Gear Forward has been in existence since late 2015 and was the creation of Scott Gauvin, a former outdoor blogger and Eagle Scout who wanted to donate some of the large amounts of gear he had accumulated during his tenure as an avid outdoor gear tester and reviewer.

1 A survey conducted by Wakefield to 1,000 US adults ages 18+ with experience tent camping or RVing

SOURCE RVshare

Related Links

http://www.rvshare.com

