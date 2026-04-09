New survey finds most Americans believe chronic diseases are preventable, but only 1 in 4 feel confident in how to care for their health

With chronic disease on the rise, a new survey from Abbott shows information overload, confusion and cost leave many Americans struggling, worrying about how to stay healthy

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Abbott (NYSE: ABT), a global leader in chronic disease prevention, treatment and care, is releasing new survey findings highlighting a growing tension: 74% of U.S. adults believe most chronic diseases, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease, are preventable, but only 1 in 4 feel very confident in knowing how to care for their health.

In the U.S. alone, three in four American adults have at least one chronic condition1. With chronic disease continually on the rise2, Americans say they feel held back by health information overload, confusion and costs. The new research, conducted by leading marketing and analytics company, Kantar, found:

Sixty-five percent of people say they have delayed or avoided doing something for their health because it felt too overwhelming or expensive

Forty-six percent say health guidance is confusing to follow, and of those, 58% point to conflicting advice from different sources

And another 61% believe they should be doing more for their health

"Healthy living shouldn't feel like a full-time job," said Dominique Williams, MD, MPH, and Nutrition Medical Director at Abbott. "The data shows people are overwhelmed and unsure how to act, but the good news is the basics still work. Simple, consistent habits around movement, nutrition and preventive care can make a difference."

Some additional findings from the survey of 4,000 U.S. adults include:

Generational differences add complexity

Compared to other generations, Millennials report feeling the healthiest (65%), yet they are also the most worried. Half of millennials fear developing chronic disease if they haven't already, more than any other generation, and 58% say they could be doing more about their health.

AI and technology in healthcare

Gen Z is turning to digital guidance: they are just as likely to seek health advice from AI tools as from family or friends (12%)

Sixty-nine percent of Gen Z respondents have used a health tracker or app in the last 12 months; Of those, 93% report a positive change in health habits, with 58% stating a lasting change – higher than other generations

Nutrition remains a top challenge

Ninety-six percent of Americans believe good nutrition helps prevent chronic disease, but only 30% say they personally eat "very healthy" and 42% say healthy food is too expensive.

Parents carry unique pressure

Almost all parents who responded to the survey (94%) believe their children's habits today will affect their overall health as adults

Seventy-one percent of those surveyed worry about their children developing a chronic disease

Nearly 9 in 10 of those parents feel pressure to model healthy habits for their kids, yet over 40% say they aren't always modeling healthy patterns

Abbott recently partnered with Sesame Workshop to launch a global program designed to help families everywhere create healthy routines around nutrition, movement and sleep. The program provides free, multilingual resources to help kids build healthy habits including storybooks, videos and hands‑on activities featuring beloved Sesame Street characters. Families can find and download these resources at Sesame.org/HealthyHabits.

"As a global healthcare company that works every day to help people live healthier, we want to emphasize the simple, science-based healthy habits from daily movement, sleep and good nutrition that can help lower the risk of chronic disease," said Williams. "With many of those surveyed confused by conflicting and changing advice, it's important to trust the experts, and when it comes to your health, focus on small, attainable goals that make a real difference in long term well-being."

Trusted guidance for chronic disease prevention

With leading businesses in nutrition, diabetes care, cancer diagnostics and cardiovascular health, Abbott has helped prevent, diagnose, manage and treat chronic disease for more than a century.

In addition to products and technology to help people live better, healthier lives, Abbott supports a number of community‑based programs and partnerships focused on nutrition and health access to reduce chronic disease risk and expand reach for education, care and resources. These initiatives include Future WellTM Communities, Future Well Kids, Real Madrid Foundation, Sesame Workshop, Healthy Food Rx in Stockton, California, and more.

Join Abbott in building healthy habits

Williams recommends simple ways to make healthy living attainable:

Add nutritious foods to every meal – colorful produce, legumes, nuts

Move your body daily. Start with a 10‑minute walk or a 15‑minute bodyweight routine. Break activity into 5–15‑minute segments if needed

Schedule daily self-care to reduce overwhelm – journal, walk the dog or stretch

Keep track of your basics: sleep, hydration and movement

Maintain preventive care, including annual checkups

Visit Abbott.com/HealthyHabits for details on how Abbott and its programs and partnerships are working to prevent chronic disease, along with the survey data and expert articles to help turn healthy intentions into daily action.

About the study: The Abbott survey was conducted by marketing data and analytics company, Kantar, among 4,000 U.S. adults, including 2,000 parents, representing a wide range of backgrounds and geographic regions. For more details, view the fact sheet at Abbott.com/HealthyHabits.

Abbott Chronic Disease Study, January-February 2026, 4,000 U.S. adults, Kantar

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business. We deliver the intelligence needed to power brand growth. We provide the signals that help organizations act quickly and confidently. We empower brands to make effective marketing decisions based on predictive evidence. And we help them craft powerful growth strategies rooted in the connection between consumers, brands and enterprise value. All this is powered by our uniquely robust human and synthetic data, our unrivalled IP, our AI-native platform and the team of global brand experts that bring this all together.

About Abbott:

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 122,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries. Together with our foundation, Abbott Fund, we partner with trusted organizations to build programs that strengthen care, improve access and help families and communities thrive. We're committed to building a healthier future by inspiring lifelong habits that support well-being and help to prevent chronic disease for generations to come.

Connect with us at Abbott.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

1. About Chronic Diseases | Chronic Disease | CDC. https://www.cdc.gov/chronic-disease/about/index.html

2. Trends in Multiple Chronic Conditions Among US Adults, By Life Stage, Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, 2013–2023. https://www.cdc.gov/pcd/issues/2025/24_0539.htm

SOURCE Abbott