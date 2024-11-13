New Survey Finds Muscle Maintenance Gaps Among Medical Weight Loss Users, Highlighting Need for Emface and Exion

BTL Aesthetics Raises Awareness of Non-Invasive Solutions for Facial Aging Concerns

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - In light of National Emface Days, BTL has released insights from a recent survey conducted by NewBeauty, uncovering key challenges faced by medical weight loss patients when it comes to muscle maintenance and facial aesthetics. The survey, conducted among nearly 2,000 U.S. consumers, highlights widespread awareness of the risks of muscle loss from rapid weight loss but reveals that many patients are not taking proactive steps to preserve muscle tone and youthful appearance.

Survey Highlights:

Known Risks of Medical Weight Loss: 88.4% of people understand that rapid weight loss can result in muscle loss, yet 33.1% admit they take no action to maintain muscle mass. Additionally, 41.3% place high value on muscle maintenance.

88.4% of people understand that rapid weight loss can result in muscle loss, yet 33.1% admit they take no action to maintain muscle mass. Additionally, 41.3% place high value on muscle maintenance. Challenges with Muscle Building: 68% report difficulty building and toning muscle as they age, regardless of whether they use weight loss medications.

68% report difficulty building and toning muscle as they age, regardless of whether they use weight loss medications. Concerns Around Aesthetics and Aging: 69.6% say weight loss can make individuals look older, and 72.5% acknowledge that appearance influences their sense of wellness and confidence.

"The findings from this survey show that while people understand the impact of weight loss on their muscle tone and appearance, many are unsure of how to take action to maintain a healthy, youthful look," said John Ferris, VP of Marketing at BTL. "During National Emface Days, we aim to bring awareness to the natural non-invasive options available, such as Emface and Exion, to help patients achieve natural facial rejuvenation without surgery."

The survey findings come at an opportune moment as BTL commemorates the first annual National Emface Days, which celebrates natural beauty and confidence. Emface and Exion are designed to address these concerns through non-invasive treatments. Emface tones facial muscles to restore a natural, youthful foundation, working without injectables, while Exion's advanced radiofrequency technology tightens skin and enhances texture.

"I'm seeing patients in my practice using weight loss drugs on a daily basis, and both Emface and Exion have been highly effective in addressing weight loss management concerns," said Dr. Dendy Engelman, board-certified dermatologist at Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue. "Emface's proprietary combination of HIFES and RF thermal energies work within to help rebuild and tone facial muscles and connective tissue while Exion's advanced technology not only tightens the skin but also enhances skin's tone and texture. Together, these therapies help improve skin quality and structure by increasing facial muscle tone to create a natural lift."

Survey Methodology:

This survey was conducted via SMS on April 18, 2024, among 1,995 consumers across the United States, focusing on perspectives toward weight loss, muscle maintenance, and non-invasive facial treatments.

For more information about Emface, Exion, and the first annual National Emface Days, visit bodybybtl.com/emfacedays.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical devices, providing innovative solutions in dermatology, plastic surgery, med spas, orthopedics, joint and spine care, rehabilitation, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more. With 200+ patents and over 500 in-house engineers, BTL leverages technology and science to advance medical treatments. Its product portfolio includes EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EXION™, EMSELLA®, and others. For more information, visit www.bodybybtl.com

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BTL Aesthetics