New Survey Finds Pandemic Major Contributor to Half of Older Adults Giving Up Hope

The results detail alarming new statistics about older adults abusing prescription drugs and alcohol, feeling despondent and being at an increased risk of committing suicide since COVID-19. On the positive side, the survey found older adults have largely exercised COVID-19 safety precautions, significantly limiting the amount of times they leave home.

The nationwide survey of 1,000 American adults with an older adult parent (over 70) who lives alone found that during COVID-19:

Three out of four (77%) are abusing prescription drugs

are abusing prescription drugs Nearly two-thirds (65%) are abusing alcohol

are abusing alcohol Over half (54%) have a diminished will to live

have a diminished will to live Nearly half (49%) are believed to be at increased risk for self-harm/suicide

are believed to be at increased risk for self-harm/suicide 70% of older adults ventured outside their home fewer than 15 times (14% haven't left home once)

"We have all been isolated from friends and family during the pandemic, but no demographic suffers more than our older adults," said Kian Saneii, founder and CEO of Independa. "The survey we commissioned shows just how badly our older adults are failing to thrive in isolation leading to significant health risks to an already vulnerable population."

