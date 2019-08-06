New Survey Finds Parents Go to Great Lengths to Deal With Dirty Diapers -- Especially for Stressful Changes Outside the Nursery

VAN NUYS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New survey data released today by award-winning, global baby lifestyle company Munchkin reveals dirty diaper disasters are an unpleasant norm for parents – and the resulting stress is causing them to do some stinky, desperate things. A study of 1,000 American adults1 revealed parents are going to extreme lengths to keep their little ones clean and avoid the stress of diaper changing:

Nearly a third of parents have faked napping so someone else could deal with a dirty diaper, while one in four have gone off to run a fake errand.

Parents have been forced to change diapers wherever they are, even if it's not convenient – 94 percent have changed a diaper in the car, and more than half, 58 percent, have even done so in a store dressing room.

Messy diapers gross parents out so much that 44 percent have tried power-washing a stroller or car seat to desperately remove any lingering smell.

To help parents find calm during the chaos of diapering, Munchkin is launching its Toss™ Disposable Diaper Pails in retailers nationwide, including Target, Amazon and Munchkin.com. The pails' durable yet compact design offers parents a product that blocks smells – and the stress that brings – no matter where the diaper disaster happens.

"Diaper changes happen outside the nursery more than ever, and parents need a reliable disposal option that has their back whether they're around the house or on-the-go," said Steven Dunn, Munchkin CEO and Founder. "Toss not only keeps smells at bay, but is also a practical, portable solution for the stinky and unpredictable situations that come up throughout the baby care journey."

The additional survey findings reveal where – and why – parents need help with common diaper disasters:

When you're a parent…the world is your changing table.

Touchdown! Over 14 percent of parents have changed a diaper on a stadium seat at a sports game.



When a table's not around, a lap will do: 30 percent of respondents reported changing a diaper on another person's lap.

Diapering disasters can really hit the fan.

It's not just the baby's mess: Almost half of parents (46 percent) didn't even notice a diapering disaster until they saw the mess on themselves.



Respondents have accidentally spread a diaper mess to their pets or another child (17 percent) – and even onto a poor stranger (7 percent).



To tackle the damage, 30 percent of parents have gotten their carpets professionally cleaned.

Sometimes you fake it…or you just don't make it.

Twenty two percent of parents have even skipped plans. Others have avoided leaving the house (one in 10) to avoid a public diaper disaster.



Ten percent of parents have done an emergency meditation to deal with diapering stress.

It takes time to toss.

Nearly three in four parents (69 percent) have held on to a dirty diaper for up to six hours.



Six percent of dads have even fallen asleep dirty diaper in-hand.

Tossing Away Diaper Anxiety

To make everyday diapering stress a little easier to manage, Toss™ Disposable Diaper Pails are portable receptacles that hold up to 30 newborn size diapers each. Parents can simply expand the pail, fill it with dirty diapers, and then dispose of the entire pail once full. The resealable lid is a barrier for odors and wetness, keeping stink stress at bay.

The compact pail can be easily folded to fit into diaper bags making it perfect for on-the-go diapering and any space around the house outside of the nursery that may not fit a traditional diaper pail.

As one of the world's largest baby lifestyle brands, Munchkin understands that it's the little things – like taking care of smelly diapers – that make a big difference and strives to create innovative products that make parents' lives less stressful. With products such as Toss™, Munchkin is an industry leader in creating solutions that are relevant and well-designed, while also functional in helping families lead easier and more enjoyable lives.

To learn more and purchase Toss™, visit Munchkin's website for more details.

About Munchkin:

California-based Munchkin has been providing parents with innovative products for almost 30 years. A global leader in children's feeding & care products, Munchkin has 225 patents to date and earned more than 180 product awards. Munchkin products are sold in more than 45 countries around the world. Munchkin is on a mission to be the most loved baby lifestyle brand in the world, pouring their hearts into simplifying life with big ideas for little hands.

1 Munchkin commissioned a 5-minute, online survey among a nationally representative sample of 1,002 parents of children ages 0-5 in the U.S. The survey was fielded by Edelman Intelligence between July 9 and July 14, 2019.

