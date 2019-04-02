New Survey Finds Peninsula Truck Lines Ranked #1 LTL Carrier for Overall Performance

SEATTLE, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliable and affordable freight transportation is key to ensuring goods are delivered safely and on time throughout the United States. Mastio and Company recently released the results from a new survey of businesses and individuals using LTL (less than load) carriers to transport shipments nationally. Survey respondents in the western region overwhelmingly ranked Peninsula Truck Lines #1 for overall performance.

Over a five-month period, Mastio and Company interviewed 1,726 businesses and individuals working with LTL carriers. Survey respondents stated their deciding factors in choosing a carrier from shipments delivered on time with no damage to cleanliness of trucks and professionalism of drivers. Of all participating LTL carriers, Peninsula Truck Lines ranked #1 in the following categories:

Shipments picked up when promised

Shipments delivered with no shortages

Courteous and professional drivers

Ease of doing business

Billing accuracy

Accessorial and surcharge pricing

Weighing accuracy

Competitive pricing

Consistent transit times

Proactive and timely communications

Peninsula Truck Lines is the leading regional LTL carrier in the Pacific Northwest and continues to expand the service area. Facilities throughout Washington and Oregon, and in Boise, Idaho and Vancouver, BC have enabled Peninsula to provide expanded service throughout the Northwest. In addition, carrier partnerships allow Peninsula Truck Lines to service other national regions and Canada.

"We want our customers to get the best value every time and when we hear it from their own words through the Mastio survey, we know that we are doing things right," said Brent Vander Pol, President of Peninsula Truck Lines. "These survey results help us shape the focus and direction of our business so that we can continue exceeding service expectations as we have done since we began operations in 1951."

Rapid development of technology has changed many industries including trucking. The Mastio and Company survey maintains a pulse on where technology is taking trucking. Survey respondents expressed a desire for technology that adds value and convenience such as real-time tracking and automation. While Peninsula Truck Lines is a regional carrier, Peninsula possesses the technology and capabilities of a large carrier and has stated a commitment to continue investing in the future of trucking.

