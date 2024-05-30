New Survey Finds Renters Turn to DIY Décor to Give Their Spaces Personal Style

Many tenants refresh their nests with removable wallpaper and new furnishings

AVON, Ohio, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While it's normal for young adults to feel nervous moving into their first apartment, it's also an exciting time for them to create their own personal haven. Most rentals have lease limitations on what tenants can and can't do when it comes to painting and decorating, but there are still ways for someone to infuse their own unique aesthetic into a space. A new survey from Duck® brand asked current and former renters about how they made their temporary spots feel like home.

The survey found that 70% of renters say it's important for their living space to reflect their personal style and preferences. Although most residents say they are satisfied with the aesthetic of their rentals, respondents still expressed frustration with neutral paint colors and the inability to use nails and screws on the walls. Additionally, 86% of renters have damaged walls trying to use hooks to hang décor, and 62% have made two to three attempts at hanging décor before getting it right.

"We found that personalizing rental spaces, even if they are temporary, is a top priority for most people, but can feel challenging when you're on a budget and trying not to cause any damage to walls or surfaces," says Ashley Luke, Sr. Product Manager of Home Solutions at Duck® brand. "Luckily, there's a variety of affordable, temporary solutions to try that make it easy for tenants to refresh their nest."

A popular renter-friendly DIY to invite color and pattern into white or neutral areas includes using removable adhesives, like the Duck® brand Adhesive Shelf Liner, to create a backsplash in the kitchen. In fact, 60% of renters say they have used removable décor, like shelf liner and wallpaper, to infuse personal style into their space.

Additionally, adding accent pieces, such as a mirror, picture or painting, around the room will make it feel more vibrant. To hang them, renters can choose a tool such as clear, double-sided Duck Max Strength® Nano-Grab® Gel Tape, which can be used on a variety of surfaces to mount décor. It works in both temporary indoor and outdoor spaces and is removable and reusable.

For more DIY and renter-friendly home decorating ideas, visit https://www.duckbrand.com/home-and-diy/home-organization.

ABOUT DUCK® BRAND

The Duck® brand offers an array of tapes, moving and packing supplies, shelf liner and home products that provide simple, imaginative and helpful solutions for a variety of tasks around the home, school, office and jobsite. Duck® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information and everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity. Keep up-to-date on Duck® brand news by joining our nearly 5 million fans on Facebook® (Facebook.com/DuckTape) and (Facebook.com/TheDuckBrand ) , following us on X® (@TheDuckBrand) and Instagram ( @ TheDuckBrand), following our boards on Pinterest® (Pinterest.com/TheDuckBrand) and watching us on YouTube® (YouTube.com/TheDuckBrand).

SOURCE Duck® Brand