New Survey Finds that as Americans Gain Hope for an End to the Pandemic, 116 Million(1) Report a Focus on Wellness in 2021

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey reveals wellness goals are top of mind for millions of Americans in the new year with 60% of respondents wanting to feel healthier and 51% hoping to lose weight in 2021. The survey was commissioned by Gelesis, the makers of Plenity®, which is the first and only FDA-cleared naturally derived weight management aid for adults who are overweight or obese and have a body mass index (BMI) of 25 to 40 kg/m², when combined with diet and exercise. Plenity is designed to make you feel fuller while eating less.

The survey reveals the pandemic's impact on American health, wellness, and weight as the country hopes for a return to normal life later this year. While 71 million Americans1 have gained weight throughout the pandemic, more than 3 in 5 (61%) have felt pressure in some sort of way to get healthier and improve their lifestyle habits; and nearly two-thirds have been more motivated to develop healthy eating habits (64%) and healthy lifestyle habits (63%) as well.2 But among those who have made at least one attempt to lose weight in the past, 3 in 5 Americans1 agree that the weight loss journey itself is almost as miserable as being overweight.

What are the barriers?

The survey highlighted why Americans have had difficulty losing weight in years past and whether those same factors were still at play since the pandemic began. Pre-pandemic, Americans cited faltering willpower (42%), lack of time (37%), other priorities (33%) and their social lives (32%) as the biggest barriers to living a healthy lifestyle. During the pandemic, those barriers shifted and while willpower was still a major issue (44%), lack of money (35%) and lack of support (30%) became the biggest obstacles.

Women felt those barriers even more acutely. They are more likely than men to say faltering willpower (48% vs. 38%), lack of money (40% vs. 30%), and lack of support (34% vs. 26%) are barriers amidst the pandemic. Americans who have tried to lose weight also cite a number of nutrition-related barriers to weight loss:

39% of survey responders say being hungry is an obstacle.

Women are more likely than men to state being hungry (43% vs. 35%) and feeling deprived of foods they love (34% vs. 26%) as weight loss barriers.

81% of survey responders wish it was easier to simply eat less.

No matter the reasons, 60% of Americans agree that losing weight has become more difficult over the past six months (67% women vs. 53% men).

Focusing on a healthier lifestyle

Although 2020 has brought many challenges and struggles, Americans are hopeful for a new beginning, and many are willing to make big changes to their lifestyle to embark on a healthier future. In fact:

74% of Americans are open to trying a new exercise program to help them lose weight

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of Americans are open to making a change to their eating schedule. 55% would consider trying a diet such as Keto or Paleo and 38% would think about making the shift to a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle to lose weight.

148 million Americans are also open to trying a naturally derived weight loss aid.3

"Health has taken on even greater importance since the pandemic began. While the majority of Americans gained weight during this challenging time, 2020 has also made many of us re-examine our habits," said Elaine Chiquette, PharmD, Gelesis' Chief Scientific Officer. "More than ever, we see people saying they need more support in their weight loss journey and focusing on how to live a healthier lifestyle. As we kick off 2021, we are all hopeful for a brighter, healthier future for America."

The year ahead

As Americans look ahead, hopes for worry-free activities accompany a desire for health and wellness. Nearly half (44%) of Americans are hoping they will be able to socialize with friends without a mask on in 2021, 43% hoping to go on a vacation instead of a staycation, and 35% of Americans hoping to go to a party without having to worry about COVID-19.

With the hope that the second half of the year might look more normal, in 2021 25% would like to fit into skinny jeans, and 22% would like to run a mile without stopping, 32% long for the chance to feel good about their body when sitting on the beach in their bathing suit, and 40% of Americans would just like to feel more confident in their own skin.

Survey Methodology

Gelesis partnered with Kelton Global, an independent, third-party research firm, to conduct an online survey among 1,012 adults in the United States during the period of October 26-November 3, 2020, with an overall margin of error of +/- 3.1%. Kelton set specific interactive quotas based on basic demographic information to ensure the sample is a reliable snapshot of the U.S. population. They use current U.S. Census figures to determine the quotas which ensures the sample mirrors the general population and affords the opportunity to project the data onto the entire U.S. adult population.

About Plenity®

Plenity is an oral, non-systemic, superabsorbent hydrogel which has received FDA clearance as an aid in weight management in overweight and obese adults with a BMI of 25–40 kg/m², when used in conjunction with diet and exercise. The capsules are taken 20 minutes before lunch and dinner with 16 oz of water, acting locally in the GI tract to make you feel fuller while eating less. Using a novel biomimetic approach, its structure and properties were inspired by vegetables. Plenity is available now in a limited release, with broad commercial availability in 2021.

For more information, visit myplenity.com.

Important Safety Information

Patients who are pregnant or are allergic to cellulose, citric acid, sodium stearyl fumarate, gelatin, or titanium dioxide should not take Plenity.

To avoid impact on the absorption of medications:

For all medications that should be taken with food, take them after starting a meal.



For all medications that should be taken without food (on an empty stomach), continue taking on an empty stomach or as recommended by your physician.

The overall incidence of side effects with Plenity was no different than placebo. The most common side effects were diarrhea, distended abdomen, infrequent bowel movements, and flatulence.

Contact a doctor right away if problems occur. If you have a severe allergic reaction, severe stomach pain, or severe diarrhea, stop using Plenity until you can speak to your doctor.

Rx Only. For the safe and proper use of Plenity or more information, talk to a healthcare professional, read the Patient Instructions for Use, or call 1-844-PLENITY.

About Gelesis

In April 2019, Gelesis received FDA clearance for its lead product candidate, Plenity®, as an aid for weight management in overweight and obese adults with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 25-40 kg/m², when used in conjunction with diet and exercise. Plenity is currently available in limited release in the U.S.

Gelesis' proprietary approach (inspired to structurally mimic vegetables) is designed to act mechanically in the GI pathway to potentially alter the course of certain chronic diseases. In addition to Plenity, Gelesis is developing additional investigational candidates such as Gelesis200, a hydrogel being studied for weight loss and glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. This biomimetic hydrogel based on the Gelesis platform technology are also being advanced in other GI inflammatory conditions, such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and functional constipation. For more information, visit gelesis.com or myplenity.com, or connect with us on Twitter @GelesisInc.



