New Survey from AD-ID by The Harris Poll Reveals Ad Fatigue is Negatively Impacting Viewers' Purchasing Decisions

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AD-ID, the advertising industry standard for registration of creative advertising assets, today announced the results of a new Harris Poll survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults ages 18+ among which 1,921 watch TV or view content on streaming ("viewers") and found that 59% of viewers cite that seeing the same ads repeatedly leads to a negative impact on their viewing experience with half [50%] saying they get annoyed and a quarter [26%] stating it has negatively impacted their purchasing decisions.

According to the new poll, 61% stated that the frequency of ads makes them less likely to want to buy products or use the services of the company and almost half of viewers [49%] agree that they have decided not to purchase a product from a brand when they see the ads too often. Notably, men, adults under 55, parents of children under 18 and adults with children in the household are significantly more likely than their respective counterparts to agree.

"Brands and agencies alike are under more pressure than ever to do more with less", said AD-ID CEO Nada Bradbury. "They need to be able to take advantage of all the tools available to eliminate the guesswork while also getting the creative to work harder on their behalf."

Established by the Association of National Advertisers [ANA] and the American Association of Advertising Agencies [4A's], AD-ID solves for this very challenge by providing the advertising ecosystem with a unique identifier code per ad that enables delivery of creative that is most relevant to consumers. It also helps advertisers, agencies, and publishers identify how to realize the best return on their investment without oversaturating the same creative to the same consumers over time. Frequency capping is a real issue that is not only wasting meaningful ad dollars, but as the poll shows, is contributing to lost sales and negative brand perception.

On a more positive note, the new poll found that three quarters of viewers [76%] agree that they would like to see ads better targeted to their interests, with one third [33%] saying they don't mind watching ads that are relevant to them. Additionally, a majority [63%] report that they have purchased a product and/or service they were unaware of because of an ad they saw and nearly a fifth [18%] say targeted ads have aided in their purchasing decisions.

"As the era of converged TV continues to unfold, the critical need for a universal ad tracking solution has never been more important," added Bradbury. "Today, our focus is to help identify what's working and what's not so that the industry can take better advantage of the opportunities to connect with their audiences."

For more information on AD-ID, please visit www.ad-id.org .

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of AD-ID from September 10-12, 2024, among 2,079 U.S. adults ages 18+, among which 1,921 watch TV or view content on streaming services ("viewers"). The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the total sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

About AD-ID

AD-ID is the media industry's pre-eminent advertising identification technology company, founded by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As). Counting most Fortune 500 brands as clients, as well as the majority of the media industry's advertisers, agencies and publishers, we provide transparency and accountability in the highly complex advertising ecosystem. AD-ID helps organizations plan, identify, compensate, manage and efficiently and effectively monetize their advertising investment/product with the use of our unique creative asset code: the AD-ID.

