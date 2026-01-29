NEW SURVEY FROM ALBERT, THE PERSONAL FINANCIAL ASSISTANT APP, REVEALS AMERICANS' REAL FINANCIAL STRUGGLES AND LAUNCHES AI ASSISTANT TO HELP

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Albert, the personal financial assistant app, released results from its first-ever commissioned national survey, finding that modern financial apps do little to help people stay on top of their money, and don't reflect the realities of everyday life. From surprise expenses to peer pressure to spend, the gap is especially clear for Gen Z.

These findings arrive as Albert launches Genius , its new hyper-personalized AI financial assistant designed to take the mental load out of managing money. Once a user links their accounts to the app, Albert sees their full financial picture — income, bills, spending, savings, goals, cash flow, and more. Then, Genius can actually act on that context, helping execute everyday money moves like paying bills, adjusting transfers, managing budgets, and even helping you shop, instead of stopping at just advice.

This is good news for the 46% of Gen Z survey respondents who cite social spending — including destination weddings and bachelorette parties — as a major reason their budgets fall apart. Genius is designed to help keep spending aligned with what people can actually afford, helping save their wallets during some of life's more expensive moments.

Why Americans are struggling

Albert's survey highlights that only 37% of Americans say they have a budget they actually follow, and another 59% admit they'd like one but can't stick to it. For Gen Z, that struggle is often driven by spending based on "vibes" and emotions, rather than plans. In fact, this generation is twice as likely to spend based on how they feel in the moment, citing "treating myself" as the reason their budgeting plans fall apart, and a staggering 65% would rather redo their budget altogether than ask a friend to pay them back for something as simple as weekend brunch.

Introducing Genius: a new way to stay on top of your finances

This survey also found that 57% of Americans say financial apps feel too basic for the realities of day-to-day life. And, more than 43% of Gen Z respondents said they would rather talk to an AI tool about budgeting than talk to their parents, pointing to a shift in how younger consumers want support across their financial lives … and that's where Genius steps in.

As the first financial service of its kind, Genius was built to meet that moment — helping users take control of their finances while also taking back time they'd otherwise spend managing money.

"Genius builds on everything Albert has done over the last decade as a financial assistant," said Yinon Ravid, CEO and Founder of Albert. "It has always been our mission to take on the difficult and tedious aspects of money for our users, and Genius is the next evolution of that. By seamlessly working in the background, Genius doesn't just leave consumers with advice; it takes action, so managing money doesn't feel like a full-time job."

The survey follows the rollout of Albert's first-ever celebrity-led brand spot starring Sarah Hyland , which aired during the 49ers vs Eagles game in early January, introducing the Genius offering.

About Albert

Albert is your personal financial assistant that brings your whole financial life together and handles the hard and tedious parts of money, so you can spend less time managing it and keep more of it. Trusted by more than 20 million people, Albert helps you budget, save, spend, invest, and plan all in one app. Albert offers intuitive tools, automated guidance, and real financial insights that help Americans make smarter financial decisions and feel more control day to day.

