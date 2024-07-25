New Survey from ChangeUp Reveals How Much the Restaurant Experience Matters to Customers

New report reveals 78% of adults under the age of 35 would dine out more often if it were more enjoyable.

DAYTON, Ohio, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, award-winning agency ChangeUp published results from a nationwide survey to better understand what guests value most about the restaurant experience. The report, How Much Does Experience Matter to Customers , was conducted to explore the customer journey at fast casual and casual dining restaurants.

ChangeUp's latest customer survey reports that enjoyable experiences drive more restaurant visits.

ChangeUp, who recently designed new prototypes for clients including Panda Express, Burger King, Panera Bread, and Sixpoint Brewery, surveyed over 500 people across the U.S. who visited a fast casual or casual dining restaurant in the past three months.

"There's no denying that customers' evolving preferences are reshaping the restaurant landscape, but it's clear that the dine-in experience remains critical in delivering value," said ChangeUp's Chief Creative Officer, Ryan Brazelton. "At ChangeUp, we believe these shifts shouldn't be something restaurants fear, but something that provides endless opportunity for reinvention and innovation."

Key findings from the report include:

Over 1/3 of guests often feel disappointed with the restaurant experience when dining out.

78% of adults under the age of 35 would dine out more often if it were more enjoyable.

66% of consumers believe a desirable experience is more important than price and convenience.

The goal of the study was to better understand customers' decision-making process and how restaurants can better serve their needs, beyond the basics of cost and convenience.

ChangeUp's 2024 Restaurant Industry Report covers other topics including:

How restaurants can elevate their value offerings.

What makes customers dine out more often.

What guests value most from their dining experience.

The full report is available at: www.changeupinc.com/how-much-does-experience-matter-to-customers

Methodology:

ChangeUp conducted the survey in Q2 2024 of over 500 people nationwide. Respondents had to be over the age of 22 and responsible for making decisions on where to eat out. ChangeUp balanced age and income to census to ensure the survey could look for demographic differences.

About ChangeUp:

ChangeUp is an award-winning experience agency designing for the moments where brands and customers meet. We develop brand-led experiences that create change for businesses through strategy, brand design, store design, and architecture. We drive change for fast-moving brands, from startups to the F500, working with clients including Panera Bread, Burger King, Panda Express, KIA, Discount Tire, Baskin-Robbins, and Trek. We believe change is not a risk, it's the answer. Learn more about ChangeUp at www.changeupinc.com.

