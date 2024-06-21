New survey from Clever finds technology integration as a top classroom challenge for teachers

Clever's latest surveys find opportunities to make Learning Management Systems and edtech applications work better together.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever, the platform providing secure, seamless access to learning applications for 100,000 schools worldwide, released findings on the impact of data incompatibility on classroom learning and teacher experience.

In internal surveys conducted from October 2023 through April 2024, with over 1,500 K-12 US teachers, respondents indicated the widespread adoption of LMSs, with 81% of teachers using them for classroom learning. However, a significant 68% also report that their LMS does not integrate well with many or all of their applications – making it difficult for students to log in, access assignments, and assess their progress with learning applications.

While 54.9% of teachers believe automating administrative tasks could be very impactful in reducing their workload, teachers reported they still spend 60 minutes per week on average, manually transferring grades into their LMS gradebook.

With widespread teacher shortages and growing class sizes, teachers are grappling to support technology and students in a meaningful way in the classroom.

This data validates the need for a solution like Clever LMS Connect which solves integration challenges and administrative tasks required to enhance the use of LMSs and classroom learning applications. It allows for single sign-on into the applications, automatically transfers grades from assignments in applications, and syncs them directly into the LMS. This creates a single hub for teachers to track assignments and grades - and saves the headaches associated with manually inputting grades at the end of the semester.

"All I want is to tell teachers 'you're only going to enter grades once, that's it'," says Mark Racine, CIO of Boston Public Schools. "That will be such a huge win and will drive more usage of our integrated edtech tools."

Edtech vendors are joining Clever in automating the clunky parts of teachers' workflows. "A teacher's life is already very cluttered and they have a lot of moving parts. They're not meant to be techies," states Amey Laud, CEO of ClassHero, one of Clever's first LMS integration partners. "The more seamless and uncluttered your experience can be for a teacher, the more likely they are to adopt your tools."

In addition to saving classroom time, Clever LMS Connect reduces the need for extensive development or several integrations for edtech applications because it can be added to their existing Clever configuration.

"We had been investigating LMS integrations and my tech team estimated at least a 6-month project, if not more. It becomes this incredible workload because of the development, testing, QA, rollout, etc. Doing this all in one chunk where Clever did most of the heavy lifting for us was just fantastic, and I can't express how smoothly this has gone," said Ed Keller, CEO of Smart Science.

Clever LMS Connect is available worldwide for edtech applications and districts, ensuring a seamless digital classroom experience for the upcoming school year. It is free for school districts. By addressing the critical need for interoperability in educational technology, Clever continues its mission to connect every student to a world of learning.

