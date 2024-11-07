New Survey from Heterodox Academy and College Pulse of 1,500+ Canadian Undergraduates Shows Fear of Free Expression on Campus

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heterodox Academy (HxA), a non-partisan, non-profit organization committed to improving institutions of higher education by advocating principles of open inquiry, viewpoint diversity, and constructive disagreement, along with College Pulse, the leading survey research and analytics company focused on capturing the voices of today's college students, released new survey results about the state of open inquiry and campus expression across Canadian colleges and universities.

The analyses are based on data from 1,548 respondents collected in August and September 2024. The report details five key takeaways:

Upwards of half of Canadian undergraduates in our survey approve of some restrictions on campus free speech. Post this

63% of respondents reported that they feared at least one formal consequence if they expressed their honest thoughts and opinions during class;

40% of respondents say that they have experienced negative consequences after discussing their thoughts and questions on controversial topics;

Upwards of half of respondents approve of some restrictions on campus free speech.

One-quarter to more than half of students are reluctant to discuss specific contentious issues such as politics, transgender identity, or Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion policies (EDI);

Students who say that they are either "very left" or "very right" on the political spectrum are significantly more likely to report feeling comfortable discussing controversial issues compared to politically moderate students;

The new report is an extension of HxA's Campus Expression Survey series launched in 2019, and part of HxA's larger efforts to improve the policies and the culture of higher education across Canada. HxA has been active in Canada with over 500 members, seven Campus Communities, a virtual peer Heterodox Community focused on the Canadian context, campus-hosted Heterodox Conversations , and more.

To learn more about this report, tune into HxA's free webinar discussion about the findings on November 20 at 4pm ET with HxA's Alex Arnold and Nate Tenhundfeld who authored the report, and HxA members and Campus Community co-chairs Alexandra Lysova of Simon Fraser University and Scott Davies of the University of Toronto.

About Heterodox Academy

Heterodox Academy (HxA) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit membership organization of 7,300+ faculty, staff, and students advocating for policy and culture changes that keep universities truth-seeking, knowledge-generating institutions grounded in open inquiry, viewpoint diversity, and constructive disagreement. Contact Nicole Barbaro, Director of Communications, [email protected] .

About College Pulse

College Pulse is the leading survey research and analytics company focused on capturing the voices of today's college students. Through our exclusive University Student Panel™, which includes over 925,000 students and recent graduates from more than 1,500 two- and four-year institutions across the US, Canada, and beyond, we provide data-driven insights that power custom marketing and research solutions. Our innovative approach helps organizations understand the unique preferences, attitudes, and behaviors of the college demographic.

