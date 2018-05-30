New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year

Additional findings include:

Increased speeding and distractions

61 percent of millennial drivers struggle to focus while driving during the summer, followed by 43 percent of Gen X and 22 percent of baby boomers -more than half (54 percent) of parents struggle with focus while driving.

One in five drivers (20 percent) has received at least one speeding ticket within the past five years, and millennials have the highest percentage, with almost two out of every five drivers (38 percent).

Despite believing in the value of safety features and services, many drivers have not yet signed up for them:

87 percent of drivers don't receive excessive speed alerts.

86 percent don't have boundary or safe-zone alerts.

80 percent don't have emergency or First-Aid assistance.

79 percent don't have maintenance reminders.

49 percent don't have roadside assistance.

Hum by Verizon is campaigning to make the days between Memorial and Labor Day the "100 Safer Days of Summer." For 100 days, parents of teens and summer drivers will be provided with smart tips to stay safer on the road this summer with giveaways and helpful hints on Facebook.com/Hum.

"From increased reckless driving to tire blowouts and engine failures, drivers face a greater risk of encountering dangers on the road during the summer more than any other time of year," said Michael Maddux, vice president of product at Verizon Connect. "Hum can help provide a safer and more connected driving experience on the road during this peak travel season."

Hum is an aftermarket vehicle technology that helps predict potential issues, prevents breakdowns and offers protection when problems do arise. At the simple press of a button, drivers can receive live consultation with ASE-certified mechanics and emergency personnel on-demand and access to some of Hum's basic features such as vehicle diagnostics and speed alerts, as well as access to a wide range of retail, dining, service and travel discounts. The Hum app can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store for both current and new customers.

Hum is compatible with more than 150 million passenger vehicles, 1996 and newer on the road today. For pricing and information, and to check vehicle compatibility, please visit a Verizon Wireless retail store or www.hum.com.

Verizon Connect is guiding a connected world on the go by automating, optimizing and revolutionizing the way people, vehicles and things move through the world. Our full suite of industry-defining solutions and services put innovation, automation and connected data to work for customers and help them be safer, more efficient and more productive. With more than 3,500 dedicated employees in 15 countries, we deliver leading mobile technology platforms and solutions. For more on Verizon Connect, visit www.verizonconnect.com.

