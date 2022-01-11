New Survey from Openprise Uncovers Gaps Preventing RevOps Teams from Delivering on Integrated Approach to Marketing and Sales

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Openprise RevOps Reality Check Survey Finds More than Half of RevOps Teams Struggle to Create an Efficient Pipeline

58% of respondents aren't confident in their organization's ability to accurately deliver an inbound lead from a marketing program to the right salesperson.

56% of respondents aren't confident their organization can properly segment their prospective database.

Openprise, the leader in RevOps automation solutions for marketing and sales, today announced the results of the RevOps Reality Check survey, conducted among 270 U.S. based B2B professionals across sales, marketing, and revenue teams. The survey examines the growing discipline of RevOps and the strategies needed to build a cohesive, data-driven, and successful RevOps team.

The survey uncovered several obstacles that RevOps teams face, including the top issues keeping respondents up at night: Increasing pressure to maintain high data quality topped the list of concerns, followed by organizational dysfunction caused by departmental and data silos, and the inability to measure attribution.

"Everyone knows that today's buyers expect a seamless experience at every stage of their journey, and that requires complete alignment between the marketing, sales, and customer success teams," said Allen Pogorzelski, Vice President Marketing, Openprise. "Automating RevOps processes can help teams build this alignment."

Majority of B2B Marketing and Sales Teams Struggle to Align Their Departments

According to the results, the majority of B2B teams still struggle to align their departments and create an efficient pipeline, as more than half (58%) are not at all or only somewhat confident in their organization's ability to accurately deliver an inbound lead from a marketing program to the right salesperson.

Additional Findings from the Openprise RevOps Reality Check Survey:

Only 34% were very confident in their organization's data onboarding and list loading processes.

54% were not confident or only somewhat confident in their organization's data cleansing processes.

Only 35% showed complete confidence in their ability to score leads accurately, and even less (32%) said they were very confident in their organization's account scoring strategies.

51% said they were not confident or only somewhat confident in their organization's ability to execute lead-to-account matching.

56% were not confident or only somewhat confident that their organization can properly segment their prospective database by criteria such as demographics, industries, job functions or product interests.

"It's clear that the future of B2B lies in RevOps," said Ed King, CEO, Openprise. "Today's sales and marketing teams can no longer work in silos. The results from our survey show that the organizations that invest in the right RevOps automation solutions will be primed to succeed."

RevOps Practices Are Evolving—for the Better

The Openprise RevOps Automation Platform fuels company growth by automating hundreds of sales and marketing processes, helping RevOps teams realize the value promised from their RevTech investments. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that can help to simplify even the most complex RevTech stack.

About Openprise

Openprise is fueling the revolution in RevOps. Openprise automates critical RevOps processes to break down silos and align sales and marketing professionals and their technologies to deliver explosive growth. Openprise is a single, no-code platform that lets you simplify your RevTech stack, respond faster to changes in your market, and scale up operations to achieve your revenue goals. RevOps teams at industry leaders like UI Path, Freshworks, Zendesk, Zscaler, and Okta depend on Openprise to drive efficient, predictable revenue. To learn more, visit www.openprisetech.com .

