New survey from Thermacell® finds Americans plan to cautiously spend more time outdoors this summer

BEDFORD, Mass., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a year spent in quarantine, video meetings, and social isolation, Americans are ready to get back outside this summer.

A new survey from Thermacell® Repellents, Inc. finds 63.5 percent of U.S. adults plan to spend significantly more time outdoors over the next few months, and 81.1 percent feel comfortable socializing with people who are not part of their household.

"Just like in our 2020 survey, mosquitoes continue to be the top uninvited guests when it comes to outdoor activities," said Kyle Adelman, Senior Marketing Manager at Thermacell, a leading manufacturer of area mosquito repellents. "The majority of respondents (64.0 percent) ranked mosquitoes as the biggest impediment to having fun in the outdoors, and a whopping 69 percent felt that mosquitoes deterred them from hanging outdoors at night."

Despite the enthusiasm to return to some semblance of normalcy, people are still showing signs of caution with their summer plans. The majority (69.9 percent) plan to use their personal vehicles for vacation travel, while only 22.7 percent want to travel by plane.

That discomfort for accessing normal modes of travel — in addition to the pent-up energy of being housebound — has focused people's attention to solo outdoor activities or those suitable for smaller groups. Top outdoor activities respondents plan on doing this summer include entertaining/BBQing (60.2 percent), camping (59.5 percent), hiking (54.3 percent), and fishing (48.5 percent).

Crowds, heat, and humidity are common obstacles to enjoying the outdoors in the summer. But what's the top annoyance, according to the survey? Mosquitoes.

"Mosquitoes can make life miserable," said Adelman. "They have a knack for ruining outdoor activities by their annoyance and constant biting. That's why we recommend a two-pronged approach to tackling these pesky insects."

Start with an area repellent to keep mosquitoes from getting near you. To protect outdoor spaces like backyards and picnics, use the Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repellent (E55) to repel mosquitoes without spray. The E55 Rechargeable Repeller has been reviewed by the EPA and provides a 20-foot zone of protection against mosquitoes.

For those on the go, the Thermacell Portable Mosquito Repeller (MR300) is conveniently cordless, lightweight, and easy to pack. Perfect for campers and hikers, the MR300 effectively repels mosquitoes by creating a 15-foot protection zone.

The second component to successful mosquito mitigation is eliminating their breeding habitat — standing water. Stagnant water in rain barrels, bird baths, flower pots and roof gutters can produce hundreds of new mosquitoes in only a few days. Empty accumulated water from these collection spots to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home.

The Thermacell 2021 Outdoor Behavior Survey polled 1,000 participants in the U.S. to learn more about planned outdoor behaviors and activities this summer.

Download the survey results here: https://www.thermacell.com/pages/press-materials-download

About Thermacell® Repellents, Inc.

Thermacell Repellents, Inc., headquartered in Bedford, MA, designs, manufactures, and markets area mosquito repellent and insect control solutions. Thermacell can be found at most outdoor, sporting goods, home improvement, and mass merchant retailers. Thermacell products are also available internationally in more than 30 countries. For more information on Thermacell and its complete line of repellent products, consumer reviews, and store locations, visit www.thermacell.com .

