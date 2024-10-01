NEW SURVEY FROM TRUE LEMON® KIDS REVEALS THE IMPORTANCE OF HYDRATION DURING THE SCHOOL YEAR

Survey of 2,000 Parents Shows Key Insights on Kids' Hydration Status

BALTIMORE, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As children are in the throes of a new school year, staying hydrated throughout the day is essential for their ability to focus in class and their overall wellbeing. A new survey commissioned by True Lemon Kids and conducted by Talker Research highlights the importance of hydration for children ages 5-12 during the school year. The survey of 2,000 parents reveals that while many children carry water bottles, parents still face challenges in keeping their kids hydrated during the busy school day.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children ages 5 through 8 should drink at least 5 glasses of water per day, and then from ages 8 and up, get eight 8-ounce glasses daily. The survey found that children drink an average of 4.8 glasses of water per day, which means that children older than 8 are falling short of their hydration needs.

This gap highlights the need for effective hydration strategies, as 31% of parents are stressed about keeping their children hydrated. While 59% use regular reminders to help, 39% say flavor enhancers make it easier, and 49% noted that social media trends like #watertok can help influence their children's drinking habits. True Lemon Kids products also address these concerns by offering enjoyable, flavorful ways to help kids drink more water.

"True Lemon is dedicated to making hydration easy and fun for families year-round," said Heidi Carney, Executive Vice President, Marketing at True Citrus. "Our survey found that kids are more likely to drink water when it's flavorful, which is why True Lemon Kids products are a perfect fit for school hydration."

True Lemon Kids products not only taste great but also contain no artificial sweeteners and only two grams of sugar, which is 92% less sugar than many other popular kids' beverages such as juices and sodas, which have about 24 grams of sugar per 8 ounces. They are also packed with 25% of Daily Vitamins A, C & E to support hydration and health. True Lemon Kids makes it easy to customize the taste of water, ensuring children stay hydrated both at school and during after-school activities.

True Lemon Kids products are available in 7 unique flavors including Pink Lemonade, Blue Raspberry, Fruit Punch and more and can be found at retailers or online at Amazon as well as on the True Lemon website. From now until October 18, 2024, visit www.TrueLemon.com and receive 30% off with the discount code TrueKids30 for purchases of any True Lemon Kids products while supplies last. Visit www.truelemon.com for more information.

The survey also found that 74% of parents said their child always or often carries a reusable water bottle which is the perfect vessel for True Lemon Kids as they are a convenient, on-the-go option to enhance their water. The True Lemon Kids packets are small enough to fit in lunchboxes and backpacks to help kids stay hydrated all day long.

**This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by True Lemon between June 14 and June 25, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

About True Citrus

Based in Baltimore, True Citrus manufactures the True Citrus family of products, including True Lemon® and True Lime® Unsweetened Wedge Replacements, Lemonades, Limeades, Energy, Kids Drink Mixes and Seasoning Blends. All True Citrus products are made from proprietary formulas that capture an authentic, fresh-squeezed citrus taste and have no sugar or very low sugar. Made from only simple Non-GMO ingredients, all True Citrus products are 0 to 10 calories, and do not contain artificial sweeteners or gluten. True Citrus products are available at more than 45,000 retail stores, including Walmart, Target, Meijer, Albertsons, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Shop-Rite, Stop & Shop, Wegmans, and Weis, and other fine retailers, as well as on Amazon and at TrueCitrus.com. True Citrus products also are available for foodservice operations and commercial ingredient applications. For more info visit https://www.truelemon.com

