NEW SURVEY FROM TRUE LEMON REVEALS THAT HYDRATION IS ONE KEY TO HAPPINESS

Link between happiness and hydration among Americans found in a survey on water consumption habits.

BALTIMORE, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While it's no secret that hydration is essential for health, a new survey commissioned by True Lemon and conducted by OnePoll uncovered its impact on overall happiness for Americans. Among the 2,000 respondents, 46% who drank the most water (10+ glasses a day) said they were very happy compared to only 22% of those who drank the least water (1-3 glasses a day).

True Lemon products

Those that drank the most water also reported finding happiness and appreciating the little things in their days. They also try to improve their mood and fuel their day by staying hydrated (36%), eating enough to avoid getting "hangry" (31%) and taking walks (30%). In addition, 61% percent of those who drank more than 10 glasses of water a day said they used water additives or drink mixes and powders like True Lemon, while 59% of those who drank the least water said they did not.

"There are so many health benefits to drinking water, but 43% of respondents reported that water 'tastes boring' posing it as one of the biggest challenges to increasing their intake. The number one problem we solve for our customers is that we help them drink more water. In fact, in a recent study with over 4,000 of our customers, 94% said we helped them drink more water every day," said Heidi Carney, Executive Vice President, Marketing at True Citrus. "Adding a packet of True Lemon to your water allows you to reap all the hydration benefits of drinking water by making it delicious."

True Lemon is the only brand to offer 10-calorie sweetened and zero-calorie unsweetened water enhancer packets so people can customize the taste of their water. Made with just simple, Non-GMO ingredients, their line of True Lemon Lemonades and True Lime Limeades are sweetened with natural stevia and one gram sugar, and come in delicious flavors like Strawberry, Passionfruit, Black Cherry and Watermelon. They also offer crystallized wedge replacements that are unsweetened and have zero calories in four flavors: lemon, lime, orange and grapefruit. All the packets are small enough to conveniently have them on hand at home or carry in a bag, pocket, or backpack.

Find True Lemon products at most national retailers or on their website. Visit www.truelemon.com for more information.

**This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by True Lemon between Feb. 16 and Feb. 22, 2024. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

About True Citrus

Based in Baltimore, True Citrus manufactures the True Citrus family of products, including True Lemon® and True Lime® Unsweetened Wedge Replacements, Lemonades, Limeades, Energy, Kids Drink Mixes and Seasoning Blends. All True Citrus products are made from proprietary formulas that capture an authentic, fresh-squeezed citrus taste and have no sugar or very low sugar. Made from only simple Non-GMO ingredients, all True Citrus products are 0 to 10 calories, and do not contain artificial sweeteners or gluten. True Citrus products are available at more than 45,000 retail stores, including Walmart, Target, Meijer, Albertsons, HEB, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Shop-Rite, Stop & Shop Wegmans, and Weis, and other fine retailers, as well as on Amazon and at TrueCitrus.com. True Citrus products also are available for foodservice operations and commercial ingredient applications. For more info visit https://www.truelemon.com/

