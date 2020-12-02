New Survey Highlights Consumer Concerns Over How Travel Companies Sanitize

BOTHELL, Wash., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vioguard, Inc. released a consumer survey report that shows the importance of increased sanitary protocols really matter to travelers ahead of the 2020 holiday season. The leader in UV-C technology conducted a survey with over 1,000 respondents to better understand the importance of heightened sanitary protocols and implementation of sanitation technology to travelers during the pandemic.

Key findings from the survey:

A strong majority (more than 79 percent) of travelers believe it is very important to understand a travel company's sanitation protocols before a purchasing decision is made.

Three out of every four consumers (74 percent) state that it is important for a travel company to state their safety and sanitation protocols on their website.

Forty-seven percent of respondents would feel more comfortable traveling with a company that utilizes UV-C as part of their sanitary measures as opposed to traditional cleaning methods.

More than half of consumers (55 percent) stated that a travel company's use of UV-C products for sanitization would influence their decision to travel with them.

More than 40 percent of consumers would be willing to pay a higher price for travel fees if it included heightened sanitary protocols.

"We can deduct from this survey that sanitation processes are of the utmost importance for travelers, and the use of UV-C light in a company's protocols could be a deciding factor under today's circumstances," says Mark Beeston, Vice President of Sales at Vioguard. "It is our hope that travel and hospitality companies across the nation can use this information to better accommodate the needs of their customers and guests during this unprecedented experience."

Between November 17 and November 18, 2020, Vioguard surveyed consumers in the United States with the purpose to understand the importance of sanitation protocols for travelers ahead of the holiday season. All results are from the perspective of the consumer. The survey represents consumers across various ages, genders, incomes and U.S. regions.

About Vioguard

Established in 2008 by technology professionals interested in combating Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), Vioguard is passionately committed to developing products and solutions designed to enhance the effectiveness of infection control strategies without compromising productivity or accuracy. Its mission, by working with industry professionals, is to save lives, reduce sickness and stop the spread of deadly pathogens by developing products for infection prevention. To learn more, go to www.vioguard.com .

