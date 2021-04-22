New Survey Highlights Consumers Continued Concerns Over How Travel Companies Sanitize

BOTHELL, Wash., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vioguard, Inc. released a consumer survey report that shows the importance of increased sanitary protocols to travelers ahead of the rise in travel as vaccines are more widely accessible. The leader in UV-C technology conducted the survey to better understand the importance of heightened sanitary protocols and implementation of sanitation technology to travelers as we begin to enter our "new normal."

Key findings from the survey:

75% of customers say that knowledge of a company's sanitation protocols important to them before traveling



Nearly 70% of customers would feel more comfortable traveling with a company that utilizes UV-C light as part of their sanitary protocols as opposed to a company that uses traditional cleaning methods



On a scale of 1-10, customers answered an average number of 6 regarding how important it is to disinfect your own belongings such as phone, wallet, keys, suitcases, briefcases, headphones when traveling



Over 50% of customers (57.86%) are waiting to get their vaccine before resuming their travel plans domestically and internationally



More than 65% of customers would feel safer traveling if the city or state destination requires a negative covid test or proof of vaccine

"We can deduct from this survey that as travel begins to ramp up again, sanitation processes are still going to be top of mind for travelers, and the use of UV-C light in a company's protocols could be a deciding factor under today's circumstances," says Mark Beeston, Vice President of Sales at Vioguard. "It is our hope that travel and hospitality companies across the nation can use this information to continue accommodating the needs of their customers and guests even after this unprecedented experience to ensure the safe return of the travel industry."

Vioguard surveyed consumers in the United States with the purpose to understand the importance of sanitation protocols for travelers as the vaccine continues to be distributed and travel continues to rise. All results are from the perspective of the consumer. The survey represents consumers across various ages, genders, incomes and U.S. regions.

About Vioguard

Established in 2008 by technology professionals interested in combating Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), Vioguard is passionately committed to developing products and solutions designed to enhance the effectiveness of infection control strategies without compromising productivity or accuracy. Its mission, by working with industry professionals, is to save lives, reduce sickness and stop the spread of deadly pathogens by developing products for infection prevention. To learn more, go to www.vioguard.com.

