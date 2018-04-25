New Survey Highlights Negative Impact of Stretch Marks on Women's Body Image

Stretch marks are a form of scarring on the skin that form during rapid growth of the body in up to 88% of the population during important, life changing moments such as puberty, pregnancy or weight loss. While some women claim to wear their stretch marks as a badge of honor, the survey uncovered that the majority of women have a negative relationship with their stretch marks, leading to body confidence issues:

More than half of women with stretch marks cite them as one of the top parts of their appearance they would change (59 percent) or claim they have a negative impact on how they feel about their appearance overall (54 percent)

Roughly two out of three say they would feel more confident (66 percent), more attractive (66 percent), or sexier (62 percent) if they didn't have stretch marks

A large majority don't think they can do anything about their stretch marks: 83 percent overall say they have had to accept that stretch marks are now part of their appearance

"Women have long had a hate/hate relationship when it comes to stretch marks, even though they are a natural part of the body changes that come with puberty, giving birth and weight gain," says Dr. Roger Ceilley, a board-certified dermatologist in Des Moines, Iowa. "While there is no miracle cream that will make them go away completely, Serica is a great option proven to reduce the appearance of stretch marks by moisturizing and evening out the skin tone."

A new 12-week study of Serica's Moisturizing Stretch Mark Formula, a patented topical silicone gel, resulted in significant improvements in stretch mark appearance. Developed with a proprietary blend of silicone, sodium hyaluronate, essential fatty acids and Amazonian Pracaxi oil, Serica has been formulated to improve the appearance of stretch marks, moisturize and nourish skin prone to stretch marks, and promote a more even skin tone.

In addition, Serica Moisturizing Scar Formula, has been proven effective to reduce the appearance of old or new scars resulting from surgical procedures, burns, cuts, and acne and lead to visible improvements in thickness, color, and overall scar severity in as early as one week of use. New data from an eight-week study revealed that all users noticed an improvement in the texture/smoothness of their skin and two-thirds noticed an improvement in the overall clarity of their skin.

About Serica Moisturizing Scar and Stretch Mark Formulas

Serica Moisturizing Scar Formula and Serica Moisturizing Stretch Mark Formula feature a soft, highly elegant texture that provides exceptional skin-nourishing properties, and offer quick-drying and non-staining formulas. Pracaxi oil, known for its highly moisturizing properties, is derived from the seed of the Pentaclethra macroloba (Pracaxi) tree found in the Amazon rainforest. Pracaxi oil contains essential fatty acids; behenic and linoleic acids, which work synergistically to promote skin elasticity and moisture retention. Although scars and stretch marks cannot be completely eliminated, they can be made less visible, and Serica formulas are guaranteed to provide visible improvements, when used as directed.

Serica Moisturizing Stretch Mark Formula (1.5oz, $39.99) and Serica Moisturizing Scar Formula (1.oz, $34.99) are available in convenient pump bottles at Walgreens stores nationwide, and online at Walgreens.com.

For more information, please visit www.sericaskin.com

About Cynova Laboratories:

Cynova Laboratories was founded by professionals with a long history in the pharmaceutical industry, Cynova currently offers two products in the cosmetic and dermatology market: Serica™ Moisturizing Scar Formula and Serica™ Moisturizing Stretch Mark Formula. Cynova Laboratories is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PCCA.

