New Survey Highlights Pill-Splitting Challenges in Parkinson's Disease Treatment

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Pharmaceuticals, an Alora Pharmaceuticals subsidiary company focused on advancing treatment for Parkinson's disease, is proud to announce the findings from a recently published study examining the real-world practice of splitting carbidopa/levodopa tablets. The article, Practices and Perceptions Around Splitting of Carbidopa/Levodopa Tablets: A Survey of Patients and Neurologists, appears in Neurodegenerative Disease Management and reports that people living with Parkinson's disease often split immediate-release carbidopa/levodopa tablets to manage motor symptoms, a practice that becomes more common, burdensome, and imprecise as the disease progresses.

The study, led by Drs. Ramon L. Rodriguez, Stuart H. Isaacson, Yasar Torres-Yaghi, Rajesh Pahwa, and Ahmad Al-Sabbagh, highlights ongoing challenges related to dosing precision, treatment complexity, and quality of life for people living with Parkinson's disease.

To better understand these challenges, researchers conducted surveys among 101 people living with Parkinson's disease and caregivers, as well as 120 neurologists, including movement disorder specialists. Across respondents, motor symptoms were reported to have a substantial impact on quality of life, particularly in the later stages of the disease.

Among surveyed patients with longer disease duration, more advanced disease, and greater difficulty controlling motor fluctuations, pill splitting was more commonly reported. Of those surveyed that reported splitting pills in half, only 27% find pill splitting easy and of those surveyed who fragmented their pills further beyond a half, just 18% find it accurate.1

"These survey findings reinforce what we hear consistently from patients and clinicians - that dosing flexibility and precision become increasingly important as Parkinson's disease progresses," said Art Deas, Chief Executive Officer of Alora Pharmaceuticals. "DHIVY was developed to address this challenge. It is the first and only functionally scored immediate release carbidopa/levodopa tablet, designed to allow a single tablet to be divided into smaller, more precise segments that are easy to snap, supporting individualized dosing without the need for traditional pill splitting."2-4

Neurologists participating in the survey also reported growing dissatisfaction with available treatment options as Parkinson's disease progresses. Physicians estimated that approximately 45% of their patients split carbidopa/levodopa tablets based on medical recommendation, while nearly 22% do so independently without physician guidance.

Overall, the findings underscore the importance of continued collaboration among patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers to address evolving treatment needs and help reduce treatment burden as Parkinson's disease advances.

About DHIVY

DHIVY® (carbidopa and levodopa) tablets are indicated for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. DHIVY is a functionally scored tablet designed to allow division into smaller dose segments. Patients should take DHIVY exactly as prescribed.2

About Alora Pharmaceuticals

Alora Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with neurological disorders through innovative therapeutic solutions and patient-centered support. Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, the company focuses on advancing treatments that make real differences in daily care.

About the Study The full study, "Practices and perceptions around splitting of carbidopa/levodopa tablets: a survey of patients and neurologists," is available in Neurodegenerative Disease Management (DOI: 10.1080/17582024.2025.2577054).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION & INDICATION

DHIVY is contraindicated in patients

Currently taking a nonselective monoamine oxidase (MAO) inhibitor (e.g., phenelzine, linezolid, and tranylcypromine) or have recently (within 2 weeks) taken a nonselective MAO inhibitor. Hypertension can occur if these drugs are used concurrently.



With known hypersensitivity to any component of DHIVY.

Taking DHIVY may result in falling asleep while engaged in normal activities, even without warning and as late as 1 year or later after starting DHIVY. This may affect your ability to drive or operate machinery, resulting in accidents. Do not do anything that requires alertness until you know how DHIVY affects you. Tell your healthcare provider about any sleep medicines you take or if you have a sleep disorder and discuss any episodes of drowsiness or sleepiness you experience while taking DHIVY.

Talk to your healthcare provider before you change the dose or stop taking DHIVY, as this may result in serious side effects. Call your healthcare provider immediately if you develop withdrawal symptoms such as fever, confusion, or severe muscle stiffness.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have any heart conditions, especially if you have had a heart attack or irregular heartbeats. Your heart function should be monitored during the time period your DHIVY dose is first adjusted.

Treatment with DHIVY may cause hallucinations or abnormal thoughts and behaviors. Be sure to tell your healthcare provider if you experience excessive suspicion; seeing, hearing, or feeling things that are not real; confusion; agitation; aggressive behavior; and disorganized thinking.

Treatment with DHIVY may also cause intense urges to gamble, increased sexual urges, intense urges to spend money, binge eating, and other intense urges, as well as the inability to control those urges. Uncontrolled sudden movements of the face, arms, legs, or trunk may appear or get worse during treatment with DHIVY. This may mean your dosage of DHIVY or other Parkinson's medications needs to be adjusted.

Tell your healthcare provider if you have ever had a peptic ulcer or glaucoma, as treatment with DHIVY may worsen these conditions. DHIVY also may cause abnormal blood or urine test results.

Some patients taking DHIVY may experience depression or suicidal thoughts. Tell your healthcare provider if you have thoughts of suicide.

The most common side effects that may appear with DHIVY include uncontrolled sudden movements and nausea.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medications you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using DHIVY with certain other medicines, including MAO inhibitors, isoniazid, iron supplements, medicines for high blood pressure or those that increase or decrease dopamine levels, or metoclopramide, may cause serious side effects.

Notify your healthcare provider if you become pregnant or intend to become pregnant during DHIVY therapy or if you intend to breastfeed or are breastfeeding an infant.

INDICATION

DHIVY is a prescription medication that contains a combination of carbidopa and levodopa for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, Parkinson's disease caused by infection or inflammation of the brain, or Parkinson's disease–like symptoms that may result from carbon monoxide or manganese poisoning.

You may report side effects to Avion Pharmaceuticals, LLC at 1-888-612-8466 or to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088.



Please click here for full Prescribing Information.

