New Survey: Majority of Teachers Cite Edtech as Key to Supporting Diverse Learners While Reducing Workloads

Edtech emerges as a vital tool supporting diverse learners and teacher effectiveness amidst ongoing challenges facing the profession, according to new report from Clever

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever, the platform used by more than 75% of U.S. K-12 schools to simplify and secure digital learning, today announced its Classroom of the Future Report 2023, a new survey of school administrators, teachers, and edtech vendors highlighting five trends shaping classrooms of the future.

According to the data, almost two-thirds of teachers (63%) reported that edtech has been key in lightening their workloads, underscoring its ongoing role in supporting teacher wellness. Moreover, while 68% of teachers said efficiency gains are edtech's main advantage, even more administrators (74%) attributed its impact on teacher effectiveness – the ability to successfully educate and engage students.

"Edtech applications provide teachers with insights into student progress, identifying their student's needs and in many cases offering supplemental resources – a significant relief for teachers and a major support for struggling students," said Mark Choi, Instructional App Specialist of Bellevue School District.

These findings highlight edtech's multifaceted benefits in streamlining daily tasks and freeing up teachers' time to focus on what truly matters: enhancing student learning, especially for diverse learners with varied needs. Other key findings from the report, which features perspectives from more than 1,000 teachers and 500 administrators, include:

+        Majority of teachers need support for personalized learning and diverse learners: Almost 70% of teachers and 50% of administrators call for more edtech support for students with IEPs or 504 plans. Moreover, concerns abound about the availability of products effectively serving diverse learners, as reported by 56% of teachers and 59% of administrators.

+        Students' acceptance of edtech surpasses expectations: In contrast to initial pandemic apprehension, 79% of teachers and 89% of administrators report sustained or more positive student attitudes toward edtech over the past year, with many teachers and administrators simultaneously reporting an increase in overall usage of these tools.

The report, based on a survey conducted in Spring 2023, also unpacks previously released results on the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, which found that while 85% of teachers and 78% of administrators believe AI will significantly influence teaching, concerns about job complexity and a lack of preparedness remain high.

"Edtech is here to stay, and the rise of AI will have an inevitable impact on the future of teaching and learning," said Trish Sparks, CEO of Clever. "As we look ahead, edtech that addresses the needs of all students, while also helping teachers navigate evolving classrooms, will have the most impact."

To learn more, read the full report here.

