New Survey of Security Assurance Professionals Finds That 65% of Global Tech Companies Still Manage IT Risks in An Ad-hoc, Reactive Manner

Survey of security assurance professionals finds that 65% of tech companies manage IT Risks in a reactive manner Tweet this

When organizations use multiple, disparate tools throughout their risk management process, collecting critical risk and compliance information is both tedious and difficult. Half of all survey respondents admitted that they have a limited understanding of how well existing risks are managed and limited ability to detect control failures that can lead to undesired risk exposure. In fact, 61% of all surveyed organizations have experienced a compliance violation -- such as a data breach or a violation of a privacy law -- in the past three years.

However, the research team found that not all organizations suffered equally from security incidents and compliance violations. Organizations that chose to take an integrated approach to IT risk management and made efforts to align their risk and compliance activities are much better at avoiding data breaches and privacy violations than organizations that believe the compliance function's purpose is to enforce rules and conduct risk and compliance activities in silos. While 61% of survey respondents overall reported their organization has experienced a compliance violation in the last three years, only 40% of those who take an integrated view of risk management and compliance activities experienced a compliance violation. On the other hand, 71% of all respondents who view the compliance function as the enforcer of rules have experienced a compliance violation in the past 3 years.

To see additional findings from Hyperproof's 2021 IT Compliance Benchmark Report, please visit https://hyperproof.io/it-compliance-benchmarks

About Hyperproof: Hyperproof has built innovative compliance operations software that helps organizations gain the visibility, efficiency, and consistency IT compliance teams need to stay on top of all of their security assurance and compliance work. With Hyperproof, organizations have a single platform for managing daily compliance operations; they can plan their work, make key tasks visible, get work done efficiently, and track progress in real-time. Hyperproof is used by fast-growing companies in technology and business and professional services, including Netflix, UIPath, Figma, Nutanix, Qorus, Glance Networks, Prime8 Consulting, and others. For more information about Hyperproof and their products, visit Hyperproof.io or follow Hyperproof on LinkedIn .

