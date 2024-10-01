NEW SURVEY OFFERING EXPLORES OPINIONS & EXPERIENCES OF U.S. TEENS

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NORC at the University of Chicago has launched the AmeriSpeak® Teen Omnibus, a new panel survey that offers rapid and reliable insight into the opinions and experiences of U.S. teenagers, a population that is ordinarily difficult and expensive to survey.

NORC created AmeriSpeak in 2015 to advance rigorous, representative research on the issues that matter most to the U.S. public. The AmeriSpeak Teen Omnibus extends this world-class insight and analysis to the next generation of panelists.

The quarterly survey utilizes a nationally representative sample of 1,000 U.S. teens ages 13 to 17. AmeriSpeak uses a random sample of U.S. households scientifically selected and invited to participate. Once parental consent has been obtained, NORC surveys teens independently of their parents, so that stakeholders can trust that they are getting real answers from real teens.

"Today's teenagers are coming of age amid immense changes, from the rapid development of technology to shifting norms in many areas of life following the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dan Costanzo, director of panel business development at AmeriSpeak. "The AmeriSpeak Teen Omnibus provides researchers, policymakers, and others with a reliable way to stay in tune with teen trends."

The AmeriSpeak Teen Omnibus uses a pay-by-the-question model and combines questions from multiple clients, providing a faster, less expensive alternative to AmeriSpeak's custom surveys. Surveys are conducted in English and online only. Potential areas of inquiry include views on current events, growing up and independence, school life, consumption of social media, participation in sports and other hobbies, and more.

AmeriSpeak Teen Omnibus clients receive a complete survey dataset, statistical weights, banner table, and respondent/household demographics. Data can be broken down by age, gender, race and ethnicity, geography, parents' highest level of education, and more.

About NORC at the University of Chicago

NORC at the University of Chicago conducts research and analysis that decision-makers trust. As a nonpartisan research organization and a pioneer in measuring and understanding the world, we have studied almost every aspect of the human experience and every major news event for more than eight decades. Today, we partner with government, corporate, and nonprofit clients around the world to provide the objectivity and expertise necessary to inform the critical decisions facing society. www.norc.org

About AmeriSpeak®

AmeriSpeak® conducts surveys for experts who can't afford to be wrong. Since its founding by NORC at the University of Chicago in 2015, AmeriSpeak has conducted more than 300 surveys, has been cited by dozens of media outlets, and has become the primary survey partner of the nation's preeminent news service, The Associated Press. AmeriSpeak randomly identifies Americans, including the country's hardest-to-reach populations, and recruits them to provide their opinions and insights on a wide range of topics critical to our clients. The outcome is a truly representative picture of America and, thus, more accurate research results. Much more information is available at amerispeak.norc.org.

