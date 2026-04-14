New Survey: Parents Overwhelmingly Support Colorblindness, Curriculum Transparency in Children's Education

Study commissioned by THINC Foundation finds broad consensus among parents on civics education, the value of colorblindness, and keeping politics out of the K-12 classroom.

SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey commissioned by THINC Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting transparency and civic-minded education in K-12 schools, and conducted by a leading global market research company, finds that American parents overwhelmingly support civics education, transparency in school curricula, the value of colorblindness, and teaching children to engage respectfully with a variety of viewpoints.

The survey of 2,246 parents of children ages 0-17 reveals a broad consensus around core educational principles including mutual understanding, critical thinking, and reasoned debate – a strong rejection of those who see education as an inherently political pipeline to activism.

"Parents want schools to focus on the fundamentals that bring Americans together: civic literacy, respect for different viewpoints, and the conviction that every child can succeed," said THINC Foundation Founder and CEO Mitch Siegler. "The overwhelming consensus reflected in this survey should remind policymakers and educators that families expect classrooms to be places of learning, not arenas for divisive partisanship."

Among the findings:

91% of parents say it is important for children to be taught mutual respect and cooperation, including the ability to hear and engage with viewpoints they disagree with

90% believe it is important to teach civics

89% say school curricula should be publicly available so parents know what their children are being taught

85% believe individual attributes such as effort, character, and perseverance have more influence on life outcomes than immutable traits like skin color and ethnicity

82% believe schools should teach the value of a colorblind society in which individuals are judged by character rather than race or ethnicity

82% say students should be taught how democratic processes work and to participate responsibly as a citizen

74% say racism can come from anyone, regardless of identity or power

58% think it is inappropriate for teachers to share their personal political views in the classroom

55% say they are concerned about their child's curriculum

Siegler continued, "Parents care about what happens in their children's classrooms, which is why transparency is so vital for building trust between schools and families. The fact that more than half of parents are concerned about what their children are learning ought to fuel our urgency to make curricula publicly accessible in every school, without exception."

About THINC Foundation

THINC Foundation promotes transparency in K-12 education and is developing an ethnic studies curriculum that fosters civil dialogue, critical thinking, and mutual respect. Through research, public engagement, policy advocacy, and curriculum development, THINC works to ensure that schools prepare students to participate thoughtfully and responsibly in our diverse democratic society.

Media Contact:

Solomon Howard

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SOURCE THINC Foundation