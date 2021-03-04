New survey reveals 85% of prescription eyewear consumers more likely to buy from a company that supports the prevention of childhood blindness

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are many research studies that reveal consumers' desire to buy products and services from companies that are having a positive impact on the world (Zeno Group's 2020 Strength of Purpose study, 2018 Cone-Porter Novelli Purpose Study), there are fewer studies connecting consumers' likelihood to purchase with specific causes in specific industries.

In January, 2021, Cause Partners, a cause marketing consultancy, commissioned The Harris Poll to conduct a survey that investigated whether Americans who purchase prescription eyeglasses or contact lenses would be more likely to buy from a company that supported a specific cause. The online poll, which surveyed over 1,400 prescription eyewear purchasers, revealed that 85% of consumers would be more likely to buy eyewear from a company if that company was involved in an effort to prevent childhood blindness.

"This data further validates consumers' interest in companies that give back", said Dan Cohen, President of Cause Partners. "The numbers are clear—supporting a cause can achieve better business and greater good."

These findings can help optical industry retailers align with a cause that strongly resonates with their customers. In addition to benefitting retailers, other companies and brands in the optical industry can look to this survey as evidence that consumers would strongly approve of any efforts undertaken to support the prevention of childhood blindness.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Cause Partners from January 12-14, 2021 among 2,065 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, among whom 1,482 purchase prescription eyeglasses or contact lenses. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Dan Cohen, President, Cause Partners: [email protected]

About Cause Partners:

Cause Partners is a boutique corporate and cause marketing consultancy based in Washington, D.C. Our decades of experience generating millions of dollars in revenue for both nonprofits and for-profits makes us uniquely qualified to bring the two worlds together in partnerships that do well and do good. Learn more at www.causepartners.com.

About The Harris Poll

The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S. tracking public opinion, motivations and social sentiment since 1963 that is now part of Harris Insights & Analytics, a global consulting and market research firm. We strive to reveal the authentic values of modern society to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. We work with clients in three primary areas; building twenty-first-century corporate reputation, crafting brand strategy and performance tracking, and earning organic media through public relations research. Our mission is to provide insights and advisory to help leaders make the best decisions possible. Learn more at www.theharrispoll.com.

