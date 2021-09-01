New Survey Reveals Americans are Ready for Diplomacy, and Sanctions to Help Liberate Cuba

MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epluribus LLC, creators of the MOXY™ social ecosystem that aims to facilitate positive and productive civic engagement, released a groundbreaking new study that analyzed the survey responses of over 1,000 American adults nationwide on their attitudes towards the Cuban struggle for freedom and the future of the embargo.

The study examines various characteristics along demographic and party lines, providing clarity on Cuba policy for lawmakers and diplomats to guide their deliberations. According to Epluribus' MOXY Founder & CEO César M Melgoza, "meticulous measurement efforts helped us reveal policy priorities that will enable lawmakers and diplomats to finally help normalize relations and bring greater liberties to the Cuban people."

Notable Highlights Include:

Americans overall do not seem convinced that the embargo has worked.

40.2% of younger respondents (18-24) favor the Democrats to be effective in Cuban relations versus 25.6% that favor Republicans.

41% of the respondents said the US should hold diplomatic talks with the leadership of Cuba , the most frequently favored policy measure - followed by the imposition of sanctions on the Cuban government for human and civil rights violations.

Among twelve lawmakers who recently proposed Cuba foreign policy actions, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) was selected as the most proactive followed by President Biden. "None of the above" was the second most frequently selected option. Overall, the Democratic party was seen as more effective on Cuban foreign policy by the overall respondent sample – only those aged 65 plus scored the parties even at their effectiveness.

The wealth of insights gleaned from the study examines issues across party affiliation, age cohorts, ethnic groups and other key demographic clusters. The report is available to members of the MOXY social ecosystem which is free of charge via the Apple App Store , Google Play Store , and website or by visiting the Spotlight link on the home page at moxy.live .

About MOXY

MOXY is an online platform promotes civic engagement in a positive and contemporary way. It features a robust newsfeed drawing from a wide variety of sources across the political spectrum in order to facilitate productive political discussions in public forums. MOXY also keeps voters updated with information about their elected officials based on their jurisdictions - including campaign donations, notifications when your representatives vote on legislation, their campaign funding sources, how they voted and the full details of the legislation in an effort to make engagement simpler, more accessible, and better-informed. MOXY provides election details and ballot information, enabling citizens to cast a well-informed vote by simply accessing a button within the app or website. Visit moxy.live to learn more.

