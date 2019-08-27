New Survey Reveals Americans Choose Dentists Based on Online Reviews, Proximity and Rank in the Search Results

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of 1,500 Americans between the ages of 18 and 65+ examines how people choose a dentist or dental clinic when doing a Google search for a dentist in their city. The study was commissioned by IronMonk, a renowned New York based digital marketing agency.

Survey Question & Findings

The survey asked 1,500 Americans the following question:

You are searching for a new dentist near you on Google, and you get several options to choose from, which will you most likely pick?

The one with the best online reviews

The one closest to me

The top ranked one in the search results

The cheapest one

The one with the best looking website

According to the findings of the survey, when asked which option they would choose from, 43.3% of all respondents indicated that they would select the dentist with the best online reviews. Interestingly, when demographic filters were applied to the survey results, 52.2% of females 55 to 64 stated that they would choose a dentist based on reviews.

Based upon the results of this survey, it appears to be essential for businesses (especially dentists and other medical practitioners) to maintain favorable impressions through positive online reviews. People need that piece of mind that they are placing their healthcare needs in the hands of reputable and adept healthcare professionals.

The next most popular response amongst Americans was the dentist, which was closest to them, at 19.4%. The percentage increased to 23.4% for respondents between 18 and 24, and additionally to 25.1% for females within that demographic.

Another popular option, at 18.4%, was the top ranked dentist in the search results. Yet, when demographic filters were applied specifically to older age brackets, it increased to 22.5% for those respondents 55 years old and older, and additionally, to 23.8% for those 65+. That makes this response is the second most popular amongst individuals 55 and over. Consequently, based upon the survey results, it would appear that effective SEO is vital for dentists to maintain visibility in Google searches and therefore, increase potential profitability.

The fourth most popular response in the survey, was the cheapest dentist at 14.4%. Interestingly, when demographic filters were applied to factor males between 18 and 24 years old, that percentage skyrocketed to 28.9%. This makes sense given that it's a student demographic with the less purchasing power.

"These results prove the importance of ORM, SEO and Web Design for dentists. Proximity to the searcher is not something you can control, and price is not as important once you have all those three aspects covered. If you have good reviews, are ranked high on Google for your keywords, and have a well-designed website, you'll scoop up a large portion of the market!" says Amine Rahal, CEO of IronMonk Solutions.

The final option at 4.5% of respondents, was the dentist with the best looking website. Yet compellingly, that percentage increased when demographic filters were applied to the younger age bracket between 18 to 34 years old, to 6.7%. Additionally, it increased further to 10.3% when factoring males between 25 to 34 years old. Based upon these results, good web design is key to conveying legitimacy, especially amongst younger age brackets.

