New Survey Reveals Canadian Travelers Are Most Interested in World-Famous China Attractions

NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of 1,500 Canadians between the ages of 18 and 65+ examines which China attractions hold the most interest for travelers with some interesting results. The study was commissioned by Sublime China, a renowned tour operator specializing in providing private and group China tours to travelers worldwide.

China is one of the largest and oldest nations on Earth, offering a vast array of options for travelers to visit. The country has experienced a boom in tourism in the last decade, especially among western travelers.

Survey Question & Results

The survey asked 1,500 travelers the following question to gage their favorite China attraction:

What aspect of China are you most interested in?

Visiting the Great Wall

Trying the Foods

Petting Pandas

Exploring Mountains, Lakes and Scenery

Temples and Architecture

Visiting Big Cities ( Shanghai , H.K., etc.)

, H.K., etc.) Visiting the Terracotta Warriors

The Great Wall Takes the Cake

According to the findings of the survey, when asked what aspect of China they were most interested in, 24.9% of the 1,500 respondents chose "visiting the Great Wall" which makes this the #1 answer. Yet interestingly, when demographic filters were applied to the survey results, that percentage soared to 36.4% of respondents 65+. In addition, it seems the 55 and older demographic, are most interested in visiting world-famous attractions such as the Great Wall and the Terracotta Warriors. It seems older travelers view these as "bucket list" attractions, what for their important cultural significance to the world at large.

"The survey results are very interesting, and further highlights the importance of the Great Wall as a tourist attraction in China. Trying the foods is a close second though, highlighting how appealing Chinese cuisine is to travelers," said Amine Rahal, CMO of Sublime China.

The second most popular answer in the survey, coming in at 17%, was "trying the food". Factoring in the incredible variety available with Chinese cuisine, this isn't surprising.

Another compelling take-away from the survey results: 13.8% of respondents chose "petting pandas" as the aspect of China most interesting to them. Seeing as panda bears are native to the country alone, coupled with their iconic status, this makes sense. However, when demographic filters were applied to the results, 19.6% of young adults 18 to 24 years old picked this option. With such a drastic percentage increase, that makes petting pandas the second most popular response with those between 18 and 24.

Another smaller group of respondents surveyed, 12.3%, stated that "exploring mountains, lakes, and scenery" held the most interest for them. Again, unsurprising given that China is famous for its majestic scenery and landscapes.

Two more groups, coming in at 11.8% and 11.5%, chose "temples and architecture", and "visiting big cities", respectively.

The final group of Canadian travelers surveyed, 8.7%, selected visiting the world-famous Terracotta Warriors. Interestingly, when demographic filters were applied to the results, the percentage nearly doubled to 14.1% for travelers 55 and older – again, taking into consideration the "bucket-list component" of UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Terracotta Warriors and the Great Wall for older travelers.

China is a country with a history that spans 5,000 years. As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, it has emerged as a global economic hub. Coupled with its lengthy history and innumerable cultural attractions, it has become a paramount destination for Canadian travelers.

Learn more about the study and see a complete breakdown at: https://sublimechina.com/new-survey-highlights-china-attractions-interesting-canadian-travelers/

