New Survey Reveals Food Processors Face Escalating Energy Challenges Amid Grid Constraints and Rising Costs

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey jointly authored by AlphaStruxure, Schneider Electric, and Endeavor Business Intelligence reveals the U.S. Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) sectors confronting unprecedented energy challenges. Grid congestion, soaring electricity costs, and macroeconomic uncertainty are delaying expansions and straining supply chains across the sector.

Key findings from 145 senior energy decision-makers include:

57% of food processors planning expansions face challenges securing grid power.





of food processors planning expansions face challenges securing grid power. 52% report their electric utilities lack sufficient capacity for growth.





report their electric utilities lack sufficient capacity for growth. 7 in 10 are waiting at least three years for upgrades; some have reported wait times stretching beyond six years .





are waiting at least three years for upgrades; some have reported wait times stretching beyond . 91% pay above the $0.08/kWh U.S. industrial average; nearly half saw costs rise 26% or more over five years.





pay above the $0.08/kWh U.S. industrial average; nearly half saw costs rise over five years. 81% use backup generators, yet 63% lack enough capacity for outages beyond a few hours.

For decades, food processing facilities secured large-scale utility interconnections with relative ease. After the AI industry took off, food processors are now in competition with data centers to secure scarce electricity from the grid, and this scarcity is driving up wait times and energy costs. This is the first industry survey to measure how the U.S. F&B and CPG industries are adapting to the unfolding energy crunch. The results convey just how much these industries are facing energy disruption — and the ways they're finding creative solutions.

"This survey data points to the reality of systemic energy risk," said Juan Macias, CEO of AlphaStruxure. "The issues food processors are facing – delays, outages, and sudden rate increases — are now increasingly common. For instance, we know of food processors that have already broken ground on new facilities, only to discover they can't get power to the site by the time their facility opens. That's why we're seeing the industry turning toward alternative energy solutions."

"America's aging grid and surging demand are creating new risks for energy-intensive industries," said David Cooper, Director of CPG, North America, at Schneider Electric. "We're seeing more frequent outages and higher costs, especially in regions like California. Our research shows that nearly half of processors have seen energy costs spike by more than 25% in five years."

The report also highlights sustainability priorities: fleet and facility electrification and Scope 1 emissions reduction rank highest, even as confidence in achieving these goals varies.

The full report, Kilowatts into Calories: Surveying Food Processors on Energy Challenges, is available from AlphaStruxure, Schneider Electric, and Endeavor Business Intelligence in the link provided here.

AlphaStruxure is a joint-venture company of Carlyle, which has deep expertise in infrastructure investment, and Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader.

AlphaStruxure is a leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider and microgrid integrator. Its purpose is to deliver on-site energy infrastructure at speed and scale. It does so by helping public- and private-sector organizations achieve ambitious, tailored energy transformations — without the capital expenditure or complexity. AlphaStruxure designs, finances, builds, owns, operates and maintains energy infrastructure as a way to guarantee pricing and performance. Its projects include two of the largest transit microgrids in the U.S. and a microgrid for John F. Kennedy International Airport's New Terminal One. AlphaStruxure's joint-venture model harnesses Carlyle's expertise in financing large-scale energy infrastructure projects and Schneider Electric's 185+ year legacy of energy innovation, with more than 350 successful microgrid projects across North America. AlphaStruxure is based in Boston, Mass., operates across North America, and leverages global capabilities. Learn more about the company at alphastruxure.com.

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and one million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

