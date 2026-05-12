New Survey Reveals Homeownership is Stressful. Most Homeowners Say It's Worth It

Hippo's 2026 Homeowner Anxiety Report finds the pride of homeownership is strong despite mental health impact of ongoing maintenance and costs

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo, a technology-native insurance group, today released its 2026 Homeowner Anxiety Report, revealing that for most U.S. homeowners, the pride of ownership and the stress of maintaining a home go hand-in-hand. The findings accompany a refreshed Hippo website and brand experience built around what the data reveals homeowners need most: a proactive partner in protecting their home.

Of the homeowners surveyed, 84% say homeownership-related anxieties have at least some impact on their overall quality of life, and one in four rate that impact as a 4 or 5 on a 5-point scale. Among homeowners who feel anxious about their home, 32% say they become restless or tense, 28% lose sleep, and 22% report their mental health worsening as a result.

Despite the anxiety, homeownership remains deeply meaningful. Hippo found that 97% of homeowners still find homeownership a worthwhile experience, with many connecting it to feeling a sense of stability and pride. And it's no wonder, 49% of homeowners say their home is their single most valuable financial asset and one they depend on for long-term security.

Hippo's seasonal home care advice can make a sizable difference in helping homeowners maintain their sense of pride, while building confidence along the way. It's why Hippo refreshed its brand recently, building on real homeowner data and the belief that homeowners don't just need a homeowners insurance policy, they need a partner. Hippo's refreshed brand reinforces the company's deep expertise in homeowners insurance, fast and easy insurance quoting experience, and seasonal maintenance guidance to help customers prevent problems before they happen.

"When your home is your most valuable financial asset, you shouldn't have to face protecting it alone — and yet only a quarter of homeowners would think to turn to their insurance provider for prevention advice," said Andrea Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at Hippo. "That's the gap we've always been driven to close, and our refreshed brand is the clearest expression yet of how we intend to do it across the entire customer journey: showing up for homeowners long before something goes wrong."

Hippo's Homeowner Anxiety Report also found:

Nearly 38% say home maintenance and repair stress is a significant or even the single biggest contributor to their mental health and emotional well-being.

69% of homeowners currently have maintenance or repair tasks they've been putting off. Of those, nearly half are juggling three or more unresolved items.

45% of those with outstanding tasks estimate the total cost would reach $5,000 or more, and 15% say $20,000 or more.

The most common deferred tasks involve critical home systems: plumbing issues (25%), roof or exterior structure problems (22%), and electrical concerns (21%).

Resources:

2026 Homeowner Anxiety Report: http://hippo.com/blog/homeowner-anxiety-report-2026

Hippo's brand refresh: https://www.hippo.com/blog/meet-new-hippo

The Hippo Home app in the App Store or in Google Play

About Hippo

Hippo is a technology-enabled insurance group. The Hippo Homeowners Insurance Program applies deep industry expertise and advanced underwriting to deliver proactive, tailored insurance for homeowners. Hippo Holdings Inc. subsidiaries include Hippo Insurance Services, Spinnaker Insurance Company, Spinnaker Specialty Insurance Company, and Wingsail Insurance Company. Hippo Insurance Services is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various affiliated and unaffiliated insurance companies. For more information, please visit http://www.hippo.com.

Methodology

The survey was conducted by Centiment for Hippo Insurance Services and fielded between April 3, 2026, and April 16, 2026. The results are based on 1,019 completed surveys. To qualify, respondents were screened as residents of the United States, aged 18 or older, and were homeowners. The data is Census-balanced, and the margin of error is approximately ±3% for the total sample at a 95% confidence level.

The MOE and confidence level for data filtered by specific demographics (subgroups) may differ from the overall result. Because these subgroups are naturally smaller than the total sample, they may have a larger margin of error than the ±3% for the full data set.

Media contact

Courtney Klosterman

Director, Brand and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Hippo Holdings Inc.