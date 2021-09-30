New Survey Reveals Intriguing Consumer Attitudes Toward Breakfast Routines and Heat-and-Eat Items

According to the survey, 65 percent of respondents consider eating breakfast to be a high or very high priority, with men more likely to agree compared to their female counterparts. However, 56 percent of American workers felt they were too busy to make breakfast in the morning during the workweek, and almost two-thirds of respondents (63 percent) preferred having an extra hour of sleep than waking up early to cook breakfast.

The disconnect, according to survey findings, indicates there are a few barriers preventing Americans from enjoying breakfast during the workweek including time constraints, deciding what to prepare, and the physical act of prepping and cooking. Due to these challenges, a wide majority of the employed Americans surveyed felt that breakfast is the most time-consuming meal to make with 40 percent citing the physical act of cooking as the biggest challenge, 39 percent felt deciding what to cook was the main issue, and 38 percent stated the clean-up process was the most unmanageable element of weekday breakfasts.

The online survey of 1,000 employed Americans was commissioned by BEF and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct between August 19 and August 20, 2021. All participants were paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR.

"Our survey findings have confirmed that while eating breakfast is a priority for the majority of American consumers, many of these same consumers view breakfast as a daily chore," said Maia Daly, Senior Marketing Manager for Bob Evans Farms. "At Bob Evans Farms, we're working toward eliminating this barrier to breakfast. With our refrigerated heat-and-eat breakfast items, Americans are armed with meal solutions they need to maintain their busy schedules, all while building a convenient, delicious, and nutritious foundation for their day."

Additional survey findings support Bob Evans' expansion into refrigerated options as roughly three in four respondents (76 percent) reported that they purchase refrigerated heat-and-eat breakfast items at least once a month to make breakfast prep easier. Additionally, 41 percent of respondents are now more interested in refrigerated heat-and-eat breakfast items than they were prior to the 2020 global pandemic.

"The connotations toward the process of cooking breakfast are overwhelmingly negative in the minds of working Americans," continues Maia Daly. "That's why we've aligned our strategy in the breakfast aisle to provide consumers with healthy heat-and-eat breakfast innovations for a delicious, stress-free morning meal. The opinions of our customers are of the utmost importance, and we will continue to absorb their feedback and innovate to provide the best consumer experience possible."

