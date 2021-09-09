New Survey Reveals Majority of New Englanders Misinformed About Their Fertility Health

According to Dr. Alison Zimon, CCRM Fertility Boston co-founder and co-medical director, these misunderstandings demonstrate a prevalent lack of knowledge around fertility health among New Englanders of reproductive age. In fact, Dr. Zimon and CCRM Fertility experts say the local statistics point to a larger issue: more needs to be done to educate and support individuals on their fertility journeys.

"In recent years, people have become more comfortable talking about their fertility, but however well-meaning, a vast network of friends and family members, as well as social media conversations, can inadvertently circulate myths that are misleading and ultimately, prevents people from seeking treatment in a timely manner," shared Dr. Zimon. "Because we recognize timing is of the essence when it comes to fertility matters, we want to help individuals get one step closer to starting a family by empowering them with clinically accurate information."

In addition to onsite, personal consultations, CCRM Fertility Boston offers informative and easy-to-use resources, such as CCRM TV fertility education videos, in which the leading fertility experts address some of the most common questions about fertility.

Additional findings from the State of Fertility survey include:

One in four residents in New England has struggled with infertility

67% know someone who is currently struggling or has struggled with infertility when trying to conceive

80% of New Englanders believe people should talk more openly about fertility

Nearly one-third of people have experienced (or their partner has) a miscarriage

55% of people surveyed would consider fertility treatment to have a baby

More than a half of respondents would feel "comfortable" or "somewhat comfortable" asking their parents to help cover the cost of fertility treatment

CCRM Fertility Boston is located in Chestnut Hill, MA. If you are under 35 and have been trying to conceive without success for a year, or are 35 or older and have been trying to conceive for six months without success, CCRM Fertility encourages you to consult with a fertility specialist at (617) 449-9750 or visit www.ccrmivf.com.

