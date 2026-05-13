New Survey Reveals that Singaporeans Know More about Dementia But Nearly 7 in 10 are Unsure Where to Seek Help

Third national survey by SMU on dementia found that stigma persists;

despite rising awareness, preparedness remains below neutral

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Singaporeans are significantly more aware of dementia than they were five years ago, but most still do not know where to turn for help, according to a new nationwide study by Singapore Management University (SMU). Members of the general public, particularly those without personal exposure, continue to hold the most negative perceptions towards individuals and families navigating dementia.

These were among the key findings uncovered in the 2026 Remember.For.Me. survey, examining public awareness, stigma and support perceptions related to dementia towards persons living with dementia in Singapore. Led by Rosie Ching, Principal Lecturer of Statistics, SMU and 89 undergraduate students, the study took place over a span of five weeks from January 2026 through a Statistic project integrating statistical learning with societal engagement and impact.

Data was collected from persons living with dementia, caregivers and the general public through a combination of face-to-face interviews, including visits to dementia daycare centres and digital surveys, with a total of 10,827 respondents across Singapore. This data-driven study builds on two earlier nationwide surveys conducted in 2019 and 2023, by Ms Ching in partnership with Dementia Singapore (DSG).

"The data through three runs of Remember.For.Me. gives a powerful longitudinal snapshot of Singapore in the dementia landscape," said Ms Rosie Ching, Principal Lecturer of Statistics, SMU. "My beloved great-grandmother died of this in the 1990s when I was a student. Her suffering and the family's anguish is something I'll never forget. I am deeply grateful to all who have journeyed with Remember.For.Me. across its three national waves since 2019: DSG, care partners, friends, colleagues and students. We are privileged to serve our nation through statistics that will help Singapore become more prepared and more inclusive as we confront the realities of dementia in a super-aged society."

Bryan Tan, CEO, Dementia Singapore, said: "As Singapore becomes a super-aged society, building a dementia-inclusive nation requires more than awareness — it requires a shift in public perception. By sharing personal stories of individuals and families affected by dementia, including young-onset dementia, we hope to reduce stigma, encourage empathy, and encourage greater understanding of dementia and its impact on families. Together with our volunteers and supporters at Dementia Singapore, we aim to nurture a more caring and understanding Singapore that is supportive of everyone affected by dementia."

Key findings of practical relevance:

1. Higher awareness of dementia, yet it is not regarded as personally relevant

Dementia knowledge has increased significantly, rising from a mean of 3.47 in 2019 to 4.68 in 2026 (p<.001). However, the main reason for low awareness has shifted.

In 2026, the top reason cited is "no family history" (40%), overtaking lack of outreach. This suggested that despite its growing prevalence, many Singaporeans still see dementia as not personally relevant.

"We've made progress in awareness, but the barrier has changed," said Ms Ching. "People are no longer saying they haven't heard about dementia but they're saying it doesn't concern them."

2. Despite improved awareness, knowledge of support structures remains lacking

While perceptions of support effectiveness have improved steadily since 2019, the study highlighted a critical disconnect:

Nearly 7 in 10 Singaporeans are unsure where to seek help

Awareness of available services remains limited until a crisis point

Younger respondents are the least prepared, with about three-quarters of Gen Z reporting low confidence in navigating support.

"As Singapore moves towards becoming a super-aged society, the findings suggest that dementia increasingly affects not only healthcare, but preparedness, navigation, inclusion and social understanding," commented Ms Rosie Ching.

3. Stigma remains a barrier, especially among the unexposed

The study found that overall stigma has not significantly declined since 2023, with the general public, particularly those without personal exposure, continuing to hold the most negative perceptions.

The 2023 survey had reflected a marked improvement over 2019, where persons living with dementia reported a drop in feelings of loneliness and rejection by members of society. But deeper issues, such as embarrassment and perceptions of incompetence, remain prevalent in 2026.

4. Inclusion still lags

Despite gains in awareness and support, inclusivity remains largely unchanged over the three study waves. More than half of persons living with dementia continue to perceive low levels of inclusion in everyday life. This suggests that while Singapore is becoming more informed, it is not yet meaningfully more inclusive.

5. Rising urgency in an ageing society

The findings come as Singapore approaches its status as a superaged society, with dementia cases projected to exceed 150,000 by 2030.

Across three national waves, the study underscored a clear conclusion: Singapore has moved beyond a knowledge deficit, but now faces a more complex challenge of turning awareness into action.

While knowledge and perceived support have improved, progress had not yet translated into:

Lower stigma

Better inclusion

Stronger preparedness

Clearer pathways to help

"The question is how we can continue becoming more prepared, more navigable and more inclusive before dementia becomes even more common in everyday life," commented Ms Rosie Ching.

Click here for the full report.

SOURCE Singapore Management University (SMU)