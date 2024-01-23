New Survey Reveals the One Reason 83% of People Drink Coffee

A survey reveals insights from 1,300+ coffee drinkers to help producers, marketers, and retailers drive more customers.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 73% of people drink coffee every day according to a new online survey about coffee consumption and preferences by Drive Research. And while coffee is known to provide a sometimes necessary boost of energy and alertness, the caffeine high is not the number one factor driving coffee consumption.

For 83% of consumers, taste is the most influential reason they drink coffee. This reason tops others such as coffee giving people energy (67%), increasing their productivity (43%), and its perceived health benefits (29%).

With a majority of people drinking coffee for the taste, it comes as no surprise that only 18% of people prefer to drink their coffee black – a 56% decrease from 2022. This suggests a notable change in growing preferences for coffee variations with added flavors such as milk/creamer (39%), sweetener (5%), or both (38%).

More specifically, both almond milk and oat milk are growing in popularity among coffee drinkers. According to our 2024 coffee survey data, preferences for oat milk grew by 90%, and preferences for almond milk grew by 71% since 2022.

Furthermore, people love the taste of coffee so much that they consume it in other ways than their morning or afternoon pick-me-up. Over half of the respondents surveyed enjoy coffee cake (61%) and coffee ice cream (54%).

Plus we can't forget about espresso martinis which are adored by 1 in 4 people – a 79% increase from our 2022 coffee survey. Big fans of the trendy cocktail are Millennials (36%) and Gen Z (33%).

