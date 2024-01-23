New Survey Reveals the One Reason 83% of People Drink Coffee

A survey reveals insights from 1,300+ coffee drinkers to help producers, marketers, and retailers drive more customers.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 73% of people drink coffee every day according to a new online survey about coffee consumption and preferences by Drive Research. And while coffee is known to provide a sometimes necessary boost of energy and alertness, the caffeine high is not the number one factor driving coffee consumption.

For 83% of consumers, taste is the most influential reason they drink coffee. This reason tops others such as coffee giving people energy (67%), increasing their productivity (43%), and its perceived health benefits (29%).

With a majority of people drinking coffee for the taste, it comes as no surprise that only 18% of people prefer to drink their coffee black – a 56% decrease from 2022. This suggests a notable change in growing preferences for coffee variations with added flavors such as milk/creamer (39%), sweetener (5%), or both (38%).

More specifically, both almond milk and oat milk are growing in popularity among coffee drinkers. According to our 2024 coffee survey data, preferences for oat milk grew by 90%, and preferences for almond milk grew by 71% since 2022.

Furthermore, people love the taste of coffee so much that they consume it in other ways than their morning or afternoon pick-me-up. Over half of the respondents surveyed enjoy coffee cake (61%) and coffee ice cream (54%).

Plus we can't forget about espresso martinis which are adored by 1 in 4 people  – a 79% increase from our 2022 coffee survey. Big fans of the trendy cocktail are Millennials (36%) and Gen Z (33%).

To uncover more 2024 coffee consumer insights and trends, the report is available for download on the Drive Research website.

Drive Research is a national market research company specializing in custom-built, quantitative and qualitative methodologies. Our market research firm takes pride in making organizations more successful by extracting insights from the data we collect to accelerate business strategy. Learn more at DriveResearch.com.

