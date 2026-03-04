New Survey Reveals What Modern Parents Really Need - And It's Not More Tech!

According to the survey, parents ranked Diaper Genie as the second most essential modern parenting tool behind baby monitors. The findings underscore a clear message: simple thoughtfully designed products can have an outsized impact on daily life. The right tools can transform routine parenting tasks into meaningful moments. Parents who use a Diaper Genie are nearly twice as likely as non-owners to see diaper changes as bonding time with their child, turning a frequent chore into an opportunity for connection. At the same time, diaper odor remains a major concern, with 62% of parents saying it bothers them at least sometimes, and nearly one in three (28%) admitting they've avoided hosting visitors or showing off the nursery because of smells or mess. Reflecting the reality of modern multitasking, 54% of parents say they multitask while changing diapers, and 40% currently own a Diaper Genie pail, underscoring the demand for products that make everyday care easier, cleaner, and more efficient.

Bath time presents a similar dynamic. Infant-sized bath supports, such as the Angelcare Soft Touch Bath Support, are among the most popular modern parenting products, with 60% of parents reporting they use one. Bath time is generally seen as a positive experience—but parents who own an infant-sized bath support enjoy it even more, saying they feel better equipped with the right bath-time essentials. In contrast, parents without an infant-sized bath support are significantly more likely (28%) to say bath time takes too long, suggesting that proper tools can ease stress and save time during daily routines.

"As a mom, I see how much the right tools can shape your experience," said Dr. Mona Amin, Board Certified Pediatrician and host of The PedsDocTalk Podcast. "Well-designed essentials can significantly reduce friction in everyday care. Products like a Diaper Genie and the Angelcare bath support don't just simplify tasks, they help create calmer, more positive experiences for both parents and babies."

Together, these findings reinforce a broader insight: when parents feel supported by thoughtfully designed and reliable baby essentials, everyday tasks become easier, and more enjoyable. Through products like the Diaper Genie disposal pail and the Angelcare Bath Support, the Angelcare Group continues to help parents focus less on the mess and more on the moments that matter.

Products are available at major national retailers including Walmart, Amazon, BabyList, Target and many other baby specialty stores in the U.S., as well as at Walmart, Amazon, and baby specialty stores in Canada. For more information visit diapergenieofficial and angelcare.

This survey was conducted in partnership with GWI, leveraging its global panel of 45+ million consumers. Using GWI's recontact methodology, we surveyed parents of children aged two or younger and expecting parents in the U.S. and Canada.

The online survey, developed in collaboration with 1Milk2Sugars Agency, was completed by 1,242 respondents, including 929 parents of children aged two or younger and 727 expecting parents.

About Angelcare Group

Angelcare® was founded in 1997 by Maurice Pinsonnault, a visionary thinker and doer who never met an idea he couldn't improve upon. As a first-time father who understood how worrying it could be to care for a newborn and being dissatisfied with the selection of baby monitors available, he chose to revolutionize the category, and this is how the Angelcare story began. He then turned his attention and talent to bringing innovation to various products in the baby care and pet industries such as diaper disposal systems and cat litter disposal systems. From then on, this focus on innovation has made the Angelcare Group a benchmark and leader in its categories, with recognized global brands such as Angelcare, Diaper Genie®, Litter Genie®, Pet Genie®, Compost Genie®, LitterLocker, Pabobo and Kids'Sleep. Today, our products are sold in more than 35 countries, and address consumer needs for peace of mind, quality of children's sleep, and pet wellness. Learn more at www.angelcaregroup.com .

About Diaper Genie

Diaper Genie® is the #1 selling diaper pail brand in the USA*, trusted by parents to help keep diapers and odors out of sight, and out of mind, so they can enjoy a fresher nursery. Designed to simplify everyday routines, Diaper Genie® diaper disposal systems allow parents to spend less time managing diaper waste and more time with their little ones. Featuring a double-lock design and multi-layer refill film with odor-locking barrier technology, Diaper Genie® pails help prevent odors from escaping and supporting a comfortable nursery environment.

About Angelcare

Angelcare® supports parents with thoughtfully designed baby bath products that help make bath time safer, more comfortable, and easier to manage. Known for its ergonomic baby bath support and practical bath accessories, Angelcare focuses on solutions designed for everyday use that provide reassurance during one of the most important daily routines.

