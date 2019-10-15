New Survey Says Our Screen Addiction is Stressing Us Out

SEATTLE, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new survey, Americans have reached peak anxiety. In this tumultuous, breaking news, beyond belief world, people are spending way too much time looking at every available screen they can glimpse. And it's stressing them out.

Commissioned by Hunt A Killer, the makers of the subscription mystery boxes Hunt A Killer, Escape the Invasion and Empty Faces, the American Pulse Survey found that 63% of Americans are checking their phones and seeking news updates more often than they did just a few years ago. And that constant addiction of can't-stop-checking-devices has made 51% of respondents feel stressed out and anxiety riddled. This syndrome is so pervasive that only 24% of polled respondents said it wasn't tiring or anxiety producing. America clearly needs an escape or distraction that puts their minds at ease.



"It's clear that Americans need and want to ease their devotion to screen time and enjoy a break," said Ryan Hogan, CEO and Co-Founder of Hunt A Killer. "Frankly, we were surprised that Americans have a love/hate relationship with their devices. This has left them in a never-ending paradox where they have to find out what's going on, and hate that they're doing it."

Based on the survey, 52% of people believe the amount of time they spend staring at screens may be harming their well-being, and only 25% disagree. Many respondents know they have to change their habits, with 47% agreeing that they should reduce their screen time, and only 22% disagreeing. Americans are speaking up, and it's clear to see that they need a break.

"Asking people to shut down their screens altogether is not realistic, so we created a solution for people to get away, without quitting cold turkey," said Hogan. "By combining real life socializing with family and friends with engaging and interactive gameplay that still has an online element, our monthly subscription boxes are a great way to alleviate people's screen concerns while they're having a great time."

Hogan, a Navy Veteran and lifelong entrepreneur, brought this life experience to the creation of Hunt A Killer, with rich storytelling and interactive tasks that positions players as detectives looking for a murderer. It's naturally collaborative, immersing all players into the intricate story and makes them work together to solve the mystery using physical and online clues.

Interestingly, the survey also revealed that 76% of people believe that there is currently less justice and fairness in the world. At the same time, 37% think they possess the necessary skills to be a Detective, a Crime Scene Investigator (24%), or a CIA or FBI Agent (25%).

"We've tapped into a desire to right wrongs and solve mysteries," said Hogan. "We think it's deeply embedded in human nature and have developed a way for our subscribers to have fun and solve mysteries."

In September of this year, Hunt A Killer announced that it had shipped 1,000,000 episodes of their most popular game, Hunt A Killer.

Survey Methodology

The 2019 Hunt A Killer American Pulse Survey findings are sourced from a CARAVAN omnibus survey conducted by ENGINE Group in August of 2019 and initiated by Hunt A Killer. The survey was distributed to a sample of 1,002 adults demographically representative of the U.S. at a 95% confidence level.

About Hunt A Killer

Our mission is to revolutionize the entertainment industry by challenging conventional forms of storytelling. Learn more at huntakiller.com.

