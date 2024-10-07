New Survey Shows Gaps in Home Fire Safety Knowledge

For Fire Prevention Week, FSRI Encourages Families to Check Smoke Alarms, Close Before You Doze, and Practice an Escape Plan

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Fire Prevention Week kicks off, the Fire Safety Research Institute (FSRI), part of UL Research Institutes, is sharing results from a new consumer survey that highlights gaps in knowledge many have around fire safety.

This year's Fire Prevention Week theme is, "Smoke Alarms: A Simple Device, A Powerful Life Saver." This theme emphasizes the crucial role smoke alarms play in early detection and escape. To commemorate this awareness week, FSRI is sharing these findings to remind people about the importance of working smoke alarms in giving them and their loved ones the earliest warning possible of a fire, to Close Before You Doze Ⓡ , and to have a practiced escape plan.

According to FSRI's research, roughly a quarter of survey respondents don't have smoke alarms in areas of their home where they should. Additionally, more than half of those surveyed either believe it's safer to have your door open or aren't sure. Many are also unsure of how long they have to get out of their home in the event of a fire. Fires in modern homes with synthetic furnishings can have an escape time of fewer than three minutes from the time a fire starts, making a working smoke alarm paramount to getting out of the home quickly and safely.

"Smoke alarms are often overlooked or seen as a nuisance, but working smoke alarms can be the difference between getting your family out of your home safely or not," says Steve Kerber, vice president and executive director of FSRI. "New technology in smoke alarms has made them better at knowing the difference between common steam or smoke from cooking, and an actual, potentially life-threatening fire, but regardless of the type of smoke alarm you have, make sure it's working. That's one of the best things you can do when it comes to home fire safety."

The longer a fire burns, the more toxic the smoke becomes and the more likely you won't be able to see your way out or use your normal exit route. Having working smoke alarms provides precious time to execute a fire escape plan. A properly installed smoke alarm should be:

Installed in every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of the home including the basement.

Installed at least 10 feet away from cooking appliances. Proper installation can prevent nuisance alarms.

Installed on ceilings or high on walls, one foot away from ceilings.

Replaced according to the manufacturer's recommendations, which is usually every 10 years, or when they stop working – whichever comes first. 37% of respondents indicated smoke alarms need to be replaced only when the test button no longer works but that is not the case. Consumers should be aware of the manufacturer's recommendation.

Tested at least twice per year. Find the smoke alarm's test button and press it. If working properly, you'll hear a very loud beep. If the sound is weak or there isn't a sound, it's time to replace your batteries, or the whole device if it's a sealed-battery alarm.

In addition to a properly installed and working smoke alarm, FSRI reminds people to Close Before You Doze . A closed door can be an effective barrier against deadly levels of carbon monoxide, smoke and flames, and may give you more time to respond to the smoke alarm. In fact, there can be a 900-degree temperature difference between a room with an open door and one with a closed door. While a room with an open door may reach 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit a room with a closed door may only reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

Finally, practice a fire escape plan with your family. Determine two ways out of every room, and if you can't get out, try to put a closed door between you and the fire. Then call 9-1-1 and let the fire department know where you are.

Designate a meeting spot outside the house and go over exit scenarios, because no two fire situations are the same.

For more information on how consumers can stay safe during a fire emergency, visit FSRI.org .

