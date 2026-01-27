New Survey Shows Legalization of Internet Gambling Generates Deep Statewide Concerns with More Than Half of Residents and 77% of Those Over 60 Opposing It

Massachusetts residents believe that 24/7 access to casino-style gambling on smartphones jeopardizes children and teens and will increase addiction rates.

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new statewide survey documents strong concerns among Massachusetts residents regarding the impacts and unintended consequences of legalizing iGaming (internet casino gambling). Legislation currently under consideration would allow casino-style gambling—including blackjack, roulette, poker, and slots—to be available on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and computers with 24/7 access. The survey was conducted January 13–16, 2026, by Emerson College Polling and was sponsored by SIGMA (Stop iGaming in Massachusetts).

"iGaming is not like the forms of gambling already legal in Massachusetts, such as casinos, sports betting, the lottery, and the soon-to-launch iLottery," said David Nangle of Stop Internet Gambling in Massachusetts (SIGMA). "It places a full casino on every cell phone, available 24/7, and Harvard experts have warned it may be far more addictive than other forms of gambling." ¹ Massachusetts residents express strong concerns about iGaming, particularly regarding impacts on children, addiction, and problem gambling.

81% are concerned about children and teens accessing online gambling

79% believe iGaming's 24/7 access to gambling will increase addiction rates

will increase addiction rates 69% think Massachusetts already has enough access to gambling options, including sports betting , the state lottery, and in-person casinos

options, including sports , the state lottery, and in-person 76% believe casino -style gambling available on every smartphone will increase problem gambling in Massachusetts

Senior Opposition and Political Implications

With 56% of residents statewide opposing iGaming, opposition among Massachusetts residents age 60 and older is even stronger. A staggering 77% of seniors oppose legalizing iGaming.

Additional findings underscore widespread skepticism about regulation and safeguards.

76% have little or no trust that the online gaming industry will protect users from addiction and fraud

63% have little or no confidence that current technology can prevent children and teens from accessing internet casinos

54% have little or no trust that Massachusetts legislators can regulate iGaming responsibly

54% know someone who gambles online, including through websites in other states or countries, internet casinos , or sports betting apps

, or sports apps 26% already know someone with an addiction to or difficulty controlling their gambling

While arguments favoring internet gambling legalization often focus on tax revenue generation, Massachusetts residents express significant concerns about the broader impacts.

53% are concerned that legalizing iGaming will reduce lottery participation and result in reduced aid to cities and towns

56% do not believe new tax revenue from iGaming is worth the potential for increased addiction, job loss, and harm to families

61% are very or somewhat concerned that, if iGaming is legalized, Massachusetts will face a public-health crisis similar to that of opioids

Residents not only oppose the policy on public-health and child-protection grounds, but also overwhelmingly believe it primarily benefits gambling companies rather than the public—and say they would be less likely to support legislators who vote for it.

Contact:

David Nangle

978-726-3819

[email protected]

SOURCE SIGMA-MASS.org